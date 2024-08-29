‘See You at the Gym, Brother’: Heartbroken Guy at US Open Goes Viral After Another Man Hands His Partner a Drink

The fourth and last Grand Slam of the year has already kicked off, with several players advancing to the next round, attempting some high-profile upsets. Meanwhile, what has captured everyone’s heart is the viral video where a man got his heart broken at the ongoing US Open 2024 when another man handed his partner a drink.

This incident happened during Francis Tiafoe’s first-round encounter against fellow American Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday in Louis Armstrong Stadium. In the widely circulated video, a man can be seen navigating through the stands in confidence while he was balancing two drinks.

While it could clearly be seen that the man had the intention of delivering one of those drinks to the woman sitting nearby, as soon as he reached her, he offered one of the drinks towards the woman, another guy from behind, gave swoops in and the woman instead, offered her hand to the other guy for the drink.

This has the internet reacting hilariously while the other guy perfectly stole the limelight while the first man had a weird look on his face. A user wrote, “There is no way this is not a Seinfeld scene.”

Another said, “See you at the gym, brother.”

One commented, “She knew,” posting a picture of another girl who had a hilarious reaction to the situation.

Advertisement

Another user commented, "PAIN,” posting an image of the heartbroken guy with a weird reaction on his face.

One commented, “This is a horror film.”

Another reacted, “If you look closely, you can actually pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks in two.”

One more, “To whoever’s running this account: you deserve a raise and a bonus.”

Another said, “Next-level friend-zoning.”

Last but not least, “This is how you create villains.”

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is Coco Gauff Related to Leon Robinson? Find Out

The post by the official account of the US Open has now been viewed by more than 11 million people on X so far. Meanwhile, the tournament has reached its second round, with the defending champion of the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic, advancing to the third round when his countryman Laslo Djere retired early in the third set.

Djere, seeded third, led 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 before he called it quits under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Talking about the defending champion in the women’s category, Coco Gauff has also reached the third round of the tournament. The 20-year-old rallied from an error-laden first set to grab a decisive victory in the second set.

Advertisement

The American teenager defeated unseeded Tatjana Maria from Germany with a score of 6-4 6-0 to advance one step closer to defending her title on home soil. The pressure is high on the rising star of the country, as she has already become one of the heavy favorite tennis players in different competitions.

It is to be seen how these defending champions defend their titles from some other high-profile tennis players and top seeds. The men’s final will be played on Sunday, September 8, while the battle for the trophy between the two finalists of the women’s will be held on Saturday, September 7.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Longest Match in US Open History Ft Dan Evans vs Karen Khachanov