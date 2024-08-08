'Seeing Simone Biles': Kevin Durant Picks His Favorite 2024 Paris Olympics Memory

It was assumed that Kevin Durant's greatest Olympic memory to date would be becoming the all-time leading scorer for Team USA. However, this isn't the case. Seeing USA Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who finished the 2024 Games with three gold and one silver, is Durant's top choice.

When asked to name a favorite memory, Durant smiled and said without hesitation, "Seeing Simone," according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. He added, “I’d never been to a gymnastic event up close like that. Obviously, I’d watched [gymnastics] on TV, but it’s different when you’re there. And just to see her greatness, along with the other girls who put so much time into their craft, it’s just amazing to see how great they’ve become.”

One of the main narratives of the 2024 Paris Games is Simone Biles' victorious comeback to the Olympics, a piece of her legend that Durant adores. Biles was heavily favored to add more gold medals to her collection, so the public scrutinized her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to mental health issues.

Durant finds that Biles's fearlessness speaks to him. He respects her for being unafraid to be completely honest and loyal to herself without considering the possible consequences.

Durant stated, “When people see so much potential in you at an early age, you’re gonna get nitpicked like that, and she’s been through it at the highest of highest levels. For her to continue to come out and showcase their brilliance every day, and also let people know that they sound crazy talking against her? To be able to do both is inspiring.”

“So yeah, she’s inspired me to keep tweeting and keep doing what I do on the court, too,” he finished with a laugh.

The X platform, formerly known as Twitter, is well-known to the two-time NBA champion. Durant has no trouble reacting to critical remarks made by spectators, pundits, and players who are no longer with him, whether on or off the court.

In the Olympics, Durant has surpassed Lisa Leslie's record of 488 career points in Team USA's 122-87 quarterfinal victory over Brazil, with 494 points. The Phoenix Suns star is looking to add another Olympic to his collection and even though he is not a starter for the Team USA in this Olympics, his impact from the bench is massive. Team USA faces Serbia in the semifinals tonight.

