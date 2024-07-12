Serena Williams Brutally Roasts LeBron James With Savage Bronny James Hairline Joke

Serena Williams took the ESPYs stage and couldn't stop taking furious jabs at top sports stars. After roasting the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, the former tennis champion aimed at NBA superstar LeBron James's hairline while wishing well to his son, Bronny James.

With jokes coming from another great sportsperson, Bron could not have gone out of his bounds over the hairline joke. As Williams kept the audience on their toes, James would have loved to laugh it off.

Serena Williams targeted LeBron James’ hairline while wishing Bronny James

Serena Williams proved she could bring the heat off the court as well, delivering a series of scathing roasts at the ESPYs. One of the standout moments came when Williams took aim at NBA superstar LeBron James and his son/teammate Bronny.

Making light of Bronny's entry into the NBA draft and LeBron's infamous hairline, Williams hilariously teased the James family's follicle fortunes. Her wit and fearless comedic chops left the audience in stitches as she said, ”I truly hope Bronny has a long career—so long that he will see his hairline recede, then miraculously unrecede, like dad.”

Despite potentially ruffling some feathers, Williams' hosting debut at the ESPYs was a resounding success. Her sharp humor and natural charisma resonated with fans and affirmed her star power beyond the tennis court.

With a track record of 12 ESPY Awards under her belt, Williams' memorable performance as host solidified her status as a versatile entertainer, leaving audiences clamoring for more of her comedic prowess.

Grant Hill named LeBron James and Stephen Curry as unofficial captains

Team USA's 2024 Olympic squad has found its unofficial captains in the form of NBA legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry, according to Grant Hill, the managing director of USAB. Both James and Curry, alongside Kevin Durant, bring years of experience and a legacy of success to the team, making them natural leaders for the squad.

Hill emphasized the unparalleled professionalism, conditioning, and energy that James and Curry have exhibited and highlighted their continued commitment to representing their country on the global stage as well.

While naming James and Curry as the unofficial captains of the team, Hill said, ”I'd say [LeBron James and Stephen Curry] are the two unofficial captains. The conditioning, the professionalism, and the energy that you talked about, they have been absolutely fantastic.”

Hill weighed on the significance of USA Basketball in shaping young players into champions, pointing to James and Curry as prime examples of athletes who found success after their experiences with the national team.

“I will say, we know their legacy, we know what they've done throughout their careers, and the fact that at this point they still want to come back, it speaks about their experience playing about USA Basketball overall," Hill added.

Highlighting the impact that participating in USA Basketball had on James and Curry's careers, he also acknowledged the potential for younger stars like Anthony Edwards to follow in their footsteps and learn invaluable lessons from their veteran teammates.

