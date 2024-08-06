Serena Williams Criticizes Paris Hotel for Denying Her Family Entry to ‘Empty’ Rooftop Restaurant: ‘Always a First’

Serena Williams is a renowned tennis icon and Olympic gold medalist. She recently traveled to France to cheer on Team USA's superstars at the Paris Olympics. However, her visit wasn't entirely smooth sailing. The tennis player has encountered a disappointing experience at The Peninsula Paris. It is a luxury hotel in the city.

Williams, who claimed Olympic gold in 2012, took to social media to voice her frustration. It happened right after being denied access to the hotel's rooftop restaurant. On X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her dismay. She tweeted, “Yikes, @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in (an) empty restaurant of nicer places, but never with my kids. Always a first.”

This unexpected turn of events left her feeling slighted during what should have been an enjoyable trip.

The Peninsula Paris responded with an apology, attempting to clarify the situation. In their reply, they wrote, “Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight. Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.” That's not it; they also added, “We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again.” Despite their explanation, Williams did not publicly acknowledge the hotel's apology.

Even though her hotel experience was less than ideal, Williams continued to make the most of her time in Paris. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories of the United States men's volleyball match against Brazil. It demonstrated her unwavering support for American athletes.

In addition to being a spectator, Williams had the honor of serving as one of the torchbearers for the Paris Olympics. Which further highlighted her significant contributions to the world of sports.

Since retiring from competitive tennis following the 2022 U.S. Open, Williams has remained a prominent figure. She has been celebrated for her remarkable career. That includes 23 Grand Slam titles. Which solidified her legacy as one of the greatest female tennis players in history.

The incident at The Peninsula Paris underscores the occasional challenges faced by celebrities, even in routine situations. Nonetheless, Williams' presence in Paris was a testament to her enduring passion for sports. Especially her dedication to supporting the next generation of athletes.

Serena Williams' visit to the Paris Olympics was marred by a frustrating experience at a high-end hotel. However, her role as a torchbearer and her enthusiastic support for Team USA athletes underscored her lasting influence. It also focuses on her commitment to the sporting community, despite the unexpected setbacks she encountered.