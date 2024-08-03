Serena Williams Husband Alexis Ohanian Helps Olympic Track Star After USA Athlete Admits; ‘Can’t Even Pay My Rent’

In a heartwarming show of support, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has stepped up to help pay the rent for USA’s track and field athlete Veronica Fraley.

Vanderbilt University’s Veronica Fraley is in Paris for the Olympics, but she recently revealed her struggle to pay rent on the eve of her Olympic debut. However, Ohanian’s generous act has captured the attention of many, highlighting the financial challenges faced by athletes.

Veronica Fraley’s plea for help

Veronica Fraley is a standout track and field star, who took to social media to share her financial woes, igniting a wave of support. Ahead of her Paris Olympics debut, she disclosed that her school only covered a portion of her rent, prompting assistance from Alexis Ohanian.

Veronica Fraley, 24, faced a daunting situation as she prepared for the Olympic Games. She tweeted, "I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can't even pay my rent," highlighting the financial disparities between her and other collegiate athletes.

Fraley pointed out that football players at her school receive significantly more support despite her accomplishments.

Alexis Ohanian stepped in to support

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, decided to support Vernoica by agreeing to split the cost with another celebrity rapper Flavor Flav.

Ohanian, known for his philanthropy, shared a screenshot of a $7,760 Venmo payment to Fraley. He explained that the amount was chosen to reference his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six.

A representative for Flavor Flav confirmed that he covered the remaining balance of Fraley’s rent, ensuring she could focus on her Olympic performance.

Fraley’s gratitude and clarification

Fraley expressed her gratitude on social media, thanking both Alexis Ohanian and Flavor Flav. "THANK YOU & @FlavorFlav SO MUCH! This makes every difference in the WORLD & I hope to represent team USA well this week," she wrote.

Then, she also clarified her frustration was not with her school, Vanderbilt University but with the rules that limit her earning potential as a collegiate athlete compared to Football players.

According to Fraley, her situation was the result of unfair NIL (name, image, and likeness) regulations that often favor more popular sports and athletes. This kind of NIL deal leaves many others like Fraley struggling financially despite their achievements. Therefore, Fraley’s comments on X bring attention to the broader issues within collegiate sports, specifically the limitations imposed by it.

After the Olympics, Fraley set her sights on future competitions, including the 2025 World Championships and the 2028 Olympics. She launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her ongoing athletic career, appealing to the public for additional financial assistance.

The support from Alexis Ohanian along with Rapper Flavor Flav highlights the financial challenges faced by many athletes and how the power of social media helps high-profile figures to make a difference. Veronica Fraley’s story is a reminder of the ongoing need for systemic change in how collegiate athletes are supported and compensated.