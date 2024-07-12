Tennis legend Serena Williams filled the room with laughter as she hosted the 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre of Hollywood on Thursday on July 11.

While delivering her monologue, the star tennis player took playful jabs at the sports world’s most talked about couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Even though the pop sensation and NFL star boyfriend were notably absent from the ESPY Awards, their presence was surely felt through Williams’ comedic quips.

Williams took centre stage and immediately addressed the elephant in the room - or rather, the absent power couple.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift's boyfriend won a Super Bowl," she joked, drawing laughter from the audience, including Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The former tennis champion didn't stop there and goes on to add, "Travis and Taylor reportedly spent $100,000 a day on their romance. That's a lot of money. That's what I've been told [Boston Celtics shooting guard] Jaylen Brown spends on his beard. It's very shiny. I like it though."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's absence at the ESPY

While Williams kept the audience in stitches, fans couldn't help but wonder about the whereabouts of Swift and Kelce.

After wrapping the shows in Zurich and preparing for her upcoming concerts in Milan, the Shake it Off singer is in the midst of her European Eras Tour.

Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs were nominated for Best Team, was also not in attendance at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Despite their physical absence, the couple's relationship remained a hot topic. Their recent public displays of affection during Swift's European tour dates have kept fans and media glued to the internet.

Kelce even made his Eras Tour stage debut in London on June 23, surprising fans during Swift's I Can Do It With a Broken Heart transition.

More than just Taylor Swift- Travis Kelce jokes

Williams' hosting duties weren't limited to Swift-Kelce quips. She also touched on other memorable sports moments, including LeBron James' son Bronny being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I truly hope that Bronny has a long career, so long that we see his hairline recede and then miraculously un-recede like dad," Williams jokes, eliciting more laughter from the crowd.

The tennis icon even poked fun at her own Oscar-winning biopic, King Richard, referencing Will Smith's infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards.

"Will Smith played my dad. He was so good in it, he won an Oscar, even after slapping Chris Rock," Williams quipped.

Serena Williams' red carpet moment

Before taking the stage, Williams graced the red carpet with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their eldest daughter, Olympia, 6.

The family of three stole the spotlight, posing for photos and captivating the Hollywood crowd. Their youngest daughter, Adira, 11 months, did not attend the event.

Williams' hosting gig comes nearly two years after her retirement from professional tennis, a decision she announced in the September 2022 issue of Vogue.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion explained her choice to step away from the sport to focus on her family and explore new ventures.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Williams opened up about her post-retirement life. "It's fun. It's different. It's a life I've never experienced," she shared.

"You have to understand: For my entire life, since I can remember, it's been about one thing. I don't know anything else. And so this is all new to me. It's like a whole new career."

While adjusting to her new normal, Williams admitted to missing tennis more than expected. "I like that I miss tennis," she said. "I would hate to be like, 'Oh, I hated that so much.' That would be such an awful, sad thing for me. Because tennis meant so much to me."

As Williams continues to explore her post-tennis career, including ventures in makeup and finance, her successful hosting gig at the ESPYs proves that her star power extends far beyond the tennis court.