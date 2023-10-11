Serial pitch invader Jarvo reveals what Virat Kohli said to him before being escorted out of ground

India started in the World Cup with an outstanding win over Australia. Australia came to face India straight after India beat them in the India vs Australia ODI series. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's chasing partnership helped India get an excellent win by 6 Wickets. Wicket-keeping batsman KL Rahul's winning six was definitely a match-moment. However, there's another match moment that's going viral across social media.

It's of serial pitch invader Jarvo entering the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the security rushed him out. Jarvo shared the moment on its X account, revealing what Virat Kohli said to him before security took him out. Let's see what the video is about and what the Indian batsman Virat Kohli said to this famous stadium invader.

Virat Kohli's message to Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo at the Chennai Stadium

Jarvo shared the moment when he entered the grounds, passing the securities, wearing a jersey number of 69, on his X account. Passing Mohd. Siraj who tried stopping him from going ahead, Jarvo was finally stopped by KL Rahul, after which the security rushed and took him out of the ground. However, before security finally dragged him out, Virat was seen telling him something.

The famous stadium invader quoted what Virat Kohli said to him, in the video Jarvo shared. Virat said, quoted by Jarvo "Jarvo, bro I love your video but this has got to stop now." It's what Jarvo quoted but there's still no confirmation that Virat Kohli indeed said the same thing. However, one thing is confirmed. After this incident ICC banned Jarvo from upcoming matches in the World Cup 2023.