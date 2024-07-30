Seth Rollins Accused of Turning Serious Program Into Comedy With His Choice of Outfit on WWE Raw

The rivalry involving CM Punk and Drew McIntryre is probably the hottest storyline in WWE at present. And with Seth Rollins thrown into the mix, fans can’t wait to see what transpires at SummerSlam 2024.

It was recently announced that Seth Rollins would be officiating the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Visionary, as expected, kicked off the latest edition of Raw to hype up the upcoming match, laying down the rules. However, his choice of attire has now sparked a debate online. So much so that Rollins is being accused of making light of a serious program.

Seth Rollins criticized for making comedy out of Punk/McIntyre feud with his outfit on Raw

Seth Rollins is known for sporting garishly decorated outfits as part of his WWE gimmick. On the latest edition of Raw, Rollins made his way to the ring wearing a puffed-sleeve referee-striped shirt with matching zebra-print shoes.

However, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio criticized Rollins’ outfit, stating that his appearance trivializes the seriousness of the Punk/McIntyre rivalry.

Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio: “There was a part of me when he comes out like that and that I’m going like ‘this is a deadly serious program and he’s making it comedy.’ I don’t think it was the right match to do the gimmick, but he did."

Advertisement

As stated, according to Meltzer, Rollins’ choice of outfit kept him from treating this ‘deadly’ program with seriousness. After the segment, Rollins took to X to post a picture of him in the same outfit, indicating that what fans saw on Raw was just the “appetizer” and that the “main course” would be served at SummerSlam.

Nonetheless, Rollins set the serious tone by relaying to Punk and McIntyre that they were not allowed to lay hands on each other before SummerSlam or the match would have been called off.

All in all, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre has been a long time coming. It will be interesting to see how things play out at SummerSlam, given that Seth Rollins will be the special guest referee.

Also Read: CM Punk Wants To Make Out With His Wife AJ Lee On WWE Television

Could Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre work together against CM Punk?

Advertisement

Although Seth Rollins has had his differences with Drew McIntyre, his rivalry with CM Punk is way more personal. Wrestling fans would remember that Rollins called Punk a “cancer” during an interview ahead of WrestleMania 39, while Punk was still in AEW.

Considering that Rollins and McIntyre harbor the same feelings for Punk, the Second City Saint would need to watch over both of his shoulders. It is not too far-fetched to believe that Rollins could be in cahoots with McIntyre and help him pick up the win over Punk.

Furthermore, McIntyre’s potential win over Punk with Rollins’ help could lay the groundwork for a massive feud between Punk and Rollins, which was the original plan for WrestleMania XL.

Anyway, we will have to wait and see if Seth Rollins calls it down to the middle at SummerSlam. Let's not forget that it’s wrestling and drama is guaranteed.

Read More: CM Punk Makes Pitch for Him and John Cena Ahead of His WWE Retirement