Seth Rollins and CM Punk’s WWE Storyline Expected To Be Delayed to 2025; Find Out Why

Seth Rollins and CM Punk’s story might take a little time before it takes off in WWE. According to a report by PW Insider, WWE might not officially kick off Punk and Rollins’ storyline before 2025.

And why is that? The current decision by Triple H stems primarily from Seth Rollins’ chronic undisclosed injury because of which he has been written off TV . Rollins was attacked by NXT superstar Bronson Reed during the Monday Night RAW episode on August 5.

He was there to face CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, but while they were caught up in their own battle, Rollins found himself alone in the ring, only to be blindsided by an unexpected attack from Bronson Reed.

Reed earlier in the show threatened general manager Adam Pearce to give him his due, or he would do something sinister. And he did that by grievously injuring Seth Rollins. Rollins was taken out of the arena in an ambulance.

However, the seeds of CM Punk and Seth Rollins’ feud were planted right from the first day by WWE. When Punk made his surprising comeback at Survivor Series 2023, Rollins was seen expressing his frustration at Punk for rejoining the company he had criticized for the last ten years.

In fact, Rollins also seems to have a real-life animosity against Punk, which WWE might try to cash on. He once called CM Punk, a “cancer” saying that he never wants the former WWE Champion to ever return to the WWE.

Rollins said this in January 2023, nearly eight months before CM Punk made his WWE return. While speaking to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, Rollins said, “Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil, he's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'did he say that?' Yeah, he's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye. See you later.”

And if we go back to 2013, it was CM Punk who was one of the brains behind The Shield faction, of which Seth Rollins was a part - along with Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

But then, Rollins cannot be also held accountable for speaking ill of Punk. When the Straight Edge Superstar left WWE in 2014, he was on bitter terms with Triple H and Vince McMahon and since then he was always spitting hate about WWE and Vince McMahon.

However, with time his wounds healed and his issues with WWE mellowed down. And when Triple H approached for a return before Survivor Series, Punk agreed. Now let's see where his storyline with Rollins will go.