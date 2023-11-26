Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre unhappy with CM Punk’s return, walked out from the WWE arena?

Former WWE and AEW champion Best in the World CM Punk just made his WWE return after a decade. Pepsi Phil was released from his AEW contract this year after a backstage altercation with fellow wrestler Jack Perry.

Rumors of CM Punk potentially returning to WWE have persisted ever since he left the company back in 2014. Now, those rumors have finally come to fruition with Punk making his long-awaited WWE comeback. His shocking return is already being hailed as one of the greatest and most surprising comebacks in WWE history.

The WWE Universe is simply happy to have one of wrestling's biggest and most beloved figures back in the mix. Going forward, excitement and intrigue builds around what exactly Punk’s next moves will be and how he will make his presence felt in WWE's programming.

On the flip side, the WWE superstar seemed upset after Voice of Voiceless made his awaited return to the company.

WWE Superstar unhappy with CM Punk’s return

However, current WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a very different reaction. A clip went viral of an angry Rollins expressing displeasure at Punk's return, even flipping his middle finger while WWE personnel attempted to hold the Drip God back. While fans celebrate having the beloved Punk back in WWE, his surprise return has clearly rubbed the champion Rollins the wrong way.

Another participant of the WarGames match and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is also not happy with WWE management.

According to PWinsiders, Drew McIntyre stormed backstage, slammed the locker room door, and left the building immediately.

“It was obvious to everyone that McIntyre was angry, but no word yet as to why. It was such a loud and obvious situation that a lot of people witnessed it and it's become a subject of conversation over the last hour.”

A fan-recorded video of WWE women's world champion Rhea Ripley is also getting viral which shows her hilarious reaction to CM Punk’s return.

Mami showed her middle finger at the fan and even mocked Punk’s signature of pointing a finger on the wrist.

Former WWE tag team champion and Randy Orton's last tag team partner Matt Riddle has also reacted to Punk’s return and was quoted mocking WWE via his official Twitter/X handle:

“Hey WWE you thought I was hard to deal with have fun with 0-2 CM Punk.”

