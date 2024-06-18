Seth Rollins Returns To WWE, Gets World Heavyweight Title Shot Against Damian Priest at Money In The Bank

Monday Night RAW at Corpus Christi in South Texas opened up with a bang, as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins made a stunning comeback to the WWE after his prolonged absence due to knee injury. Rollins had a quite memorable WrestleMania 40, where he played a key role in two storylines, but ended up losing two matches on the trot on both nights, including one with the World Heavyweight Title on the line.

However, Rollins showed no remorse for losing his title at WrestleMania 40, nor did he speak about his torn meniscus injury. All he was focused on was getting back the World Heavyweight title , and he jumped to the main story quickly.

Seth Rollins faces-off with Damian Priest

Rollins pitched his participation in the upcoming WWE PPV, Money In The Bank to get his title shot against Damian Priest. However, the Architect of Infamy showed up himself, to have a face-off with Rollins.

The two men had a bitter exchange of words, as Priest reminded Rollins that he was the first to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title, admitting that he lost then because Rollins was better.

Priest, however, told Rollins that he needn’t worry about ladders and briefcases, and instead challenged him to a championship match at Money In The Bank. Rollins accepted Priest’s offer and the match was made official.

However, the chances of Seth Rollins winning back the title from Damian Priest is too thin, as it doesn’t look that Priest will hand over the belt in such a short period of time. There were good chances of Drew McIntyre beating Priest at his home in Scotland, but that didn’t happen.

So, most likely, the outcome of Priest vs Rollins will not be clean, as there might be some outside interference too from the Judgement Day members.

Will Drew McIntyre be involved in the title match?

Drew McIntyre’s title shot ended in despair at Clash at the Castle, when CM Punk played a spoiler for him. It now appears The Scottish Psychopath will now settle his scores with Punk at Money In The Bank, rather than being fully involved in the World Heavyweight title match with CM Punk.

McIntyre might be involved in the storyline later, but for now, since Punk has returned, he will be locked in a storyline with him. Money In The Bank will happen on July 6 in Toronto, Canada.