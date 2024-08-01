Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Wouldn’t Change the Shield’s Infamous 2014 Split

In 2012, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose joined hands to form one of the most dominant three-man wrestling stables, The Shield.

The trio made a statement by conquering major stars on the main roster. The formation of the stable also marked the debuts of the Shield members, who have now become top stars in the wrestling industry.

However, the Shield was forced to split in 2014 after Seth Rollins betrayed his team members and aligned himself with The Authority. Looking back, Seth Rollins revealed if he would change the decision to break The Sheild.

While speaking with ESPN, Seth Rollins reflected on the moment that altered the careers of the Shield members. The visionary disclosed that he is frequently asked if he would go back in time and undo his actions with the shield.

For those unaware, Rollins swung a steel chair at Roman Reigns from behind and attacked Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, to make his exit from the fabled stable.

In hindsight, though, Rollins would not change a thing, as that betrayal was crucial for the growth of the wrestling business.

He stated on ESPN, “Would I go back, would I change it, would I do something different? My answer is unequivocally no. I wouldn’t change a thing because where we’re at now, the business as a whole is healthier than it’s ever been. That moment in time-shifted everything; it put us all on our separate paths.”

Furthermore, Rollins stated that the moment he swung the chair and parted ways with The Shield, it led to a significant transformation of his and ex-Shield members’ careers. Not to mention that it also marked a turning point in the wrestling industry.

According to Rollins, the reshaping of the wrestling landscape was attributed to the infamous chair shot that broke The Shield.

Nonetheless, the breaking of The Shield remains a memorable and influential part of wrestling history. Although The Shield briefly reunited, the stars eventually set out on their solo careers.

In 2019, Dean Ambrose left WWE, jumping ship to AEW. Meanwhile, Rollins and Reigns continued to establish themselves as top stars in WWE.

At present, Seth Rollins is slated to officiate the high-octane grudge match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at WWE's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam 2024. CM Punk recently talked about whether he feels nervous about Rollins' role in his upcoming match.

Given his past with CM Punk, it will be interesting to see if Rollins calls the match down to the middle this Saturday.