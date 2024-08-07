Seth Rollins Said THIS To Damian Priest Before His Money In The Bank Cash-in at WrestleMania 40

For Seth Rollins watching Damian Priest cash in his Money In The Bank contract at WrestleMania 40 was no less than deja vu. Nine years back, it was Rollins at Priest’s place when he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract at WrestleMania 31.

That was also a historic moment as it was the first time, a WWE superstar had cashed in the MITB contract at WrestleMania. So, when it was Priest’s turn, Rollins knew how big that moment was going to be for the Archer of Infamy.

A recent WWE backstage video of WrestleMania 40 shows Seth Rollins whispering something to Priest as he comes back after losing the match to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. Rollins held Priest’s face looked into his eyes and said, “I told you it was going to be worth it, baby. Biggest moment of your life. I'm so happy for you. Enjoy,” Rollins said as he hugged Priest.

Rollins knew that the cash-in was the biggest moment of his life, as he too had stunned the entire Levi’s stadium in San Francisco in 2015 when he pinned Reigns out of nowhere to become the WWE Champion. From there, Rollins went on to retain the title for the next 220 days against the likes of Kane, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and even John Cena. It was only in December 2015 that he had to relinquish his title after tearing his ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus.

Advertisement

So, Rollins knew how big of a victory it was for Priest. And it did change Priest’s fortunes in WWE. In the last four months since WrestleMania 40, Damian Priest’s popularity rose as he successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on three pay-per-views.

He was expected to drop the title to Gunther at SummerSlam, as the Ring General was a strong contender for the title. Moreover, Damian Priest is also now listed as the babyface after Finn Balor turned on him during the match against Gunther.

Also Read: Judgement Day Break Up At WWE SummerSlam Led To One Of The Members Legitimately Crying Backstage: Report

So what’s next for Damian Priest? Priest will lock horns with his Judgement Day member Finn Balor and the two might collide at the next WWE pay-per-view Bash in Berlin which would take place on August 31.

Priest is also now listed as Babyface alongside Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley. And since the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has joined hands with Ripley, the two might also square off against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, as Ripley would certainly want to exact her revenge on the two. The next episode of Monday Night RAW would reveal which storyline Priest would be part of.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Damian Priest Related To Roman Reigns? All You Need To Know