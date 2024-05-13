Seth Rollins Speaks Out For The First Time Since WrestleMania 40, With Message About Feud With Long Time Rival

It has been almost a month since the completion of WrestleMania 40, where some great battles were fought, and Seth Rollins competed on both nights of the event. While he main-evented the Showcase of Immortals' day one this year, he wrestled in the World Heavyweight Championship match and later featured in the main event of day two. Sadly, he encountered defeats on both occasions.

Since the mega event, Rollins has been absent from WWE programming and quiet on social media platforms, even though he went through knee surgery and his wife clinched the Women's World Championship in the past month. Recalling his past feud with Triple H, The Visionary one shared a post from WWE on X (previously Twitter), ending his month-long quiet spell on that microblogging platform.

On the latest edition of WWE Rivals, Seth Rollins' remarkable rivalry with Triple H will be highlighted. He urged fans to not miss the latest episode of WWE Rivals, which would take them on a nostalgic journey, which was responsible for giving him the tag of 'Kingslayer'.

Their feud culminated at WrestleMania 33

Seth Rollins' connection with Triple H began when he turned his back on The Shield in 2014. With the support of Triple H and The Authority, Rollins' individual career flourished after he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2017, when Rollins was a baby face, his feud with Triple H reached its climax at WrestleMania 33 after months of intense buildup. In an Unsanctioned match, Rollins emerged victorious over his former mentor, earning the title of 'kingslayer' for defeating the WWE's King of Kings.

When will Seth Rollins make a comeback?

Becky Lynch recently revealed that Seth Rollins underwent a knee surgery following WrestleMania 40. To recuperate from his first knee injury in 2015, the former World Heavyweight Champion was sidelined for approximately six months. Hence, he might return from the injury within the same timeframe, although there's no official confirmation from WWE.

Despite his prolonged absence, he was included in the RAW roster in the recent WWE Draft. Whether as a heel or babyface, Rollins is anticipated to thrive on the red brand following his anticipated comeback

ALSO READ: What Happened to Seth Rollins and When Will He Return to WWE Again After WrestleMania 40?