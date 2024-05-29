Seth Rollins' WWE Return Update Surfaces Amid Speculations Around Becky Lynch's Contract and AEW Debut Rumors

Seth Rolllins has been absent from WWE shows for a while. He lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 against Drew McIntyre, and on Night 1 lost the tag team match with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns. And if that wasn’t enough, he got a chair shot from Roman Reigns on his back in the main event.

But he is not sitting out, sobbing over the losses he incurred. What’s remarkable is that he fought in the entire WrestleMania with a torn meniscus, and this is why he is out recuperating from his injury.

As WWE fans eagerly awaited his comeback to the ring, Becky Lynch, his wife, appeared to take a break from WWE as her contract nears its end on June 1. Speculations arose when Becky hinted at taking time off from WWE, causing fans to wonder if Seth's return will be postponed as well.

The update we have on Seth Rollins' return is that it isn't clear actually when he is making a comeback. According to a statement given by Sean Ross Sapp on his Fightful Wrestling Podcast, there's no clear date for Seth Rollins' return.

Sean goes, “I don’t have that info as of yet. Originally, I was told they expected to have him involved by the draft. But that just meant he was going to be in the draft.”

How has Seth Rollings dealt with the torn meniscus injury?

Seth suffered a meniscus tear while competing against Jinder Mahal in a title match. It was a grade 2 MCL and a partially torn meniscus, which required him to take a break from wrestling for a few weeks. Despite this setback, Seth chose not to give up his title and decided to stay involved in WWE storylines by delivering promos.

By the end of February 2024, Seth was cleared to wrestle. However, the dynamics had changed by then. He was now not only expected to defend his World Heavyweight title against McIntyre, but he was also required to compete in a tag team match on Night 1 against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Still, Rollins did all of that with an injured and battered body. He was literally left in tears in the closing moments of WrestleMania 40, when he arrived to help Cody Rhodes. His eyes were numb because he had given up everything, and was ready for a break.

After WrestleMania 40, his wife, Becky Lynch, confirmed that Seth went for surgery and was recuperating.

Will Becky Lynch debut in AEW?

‘The Man’ Becky Lynch hasn’t given any updates on her contract with the WWE. Her last match against Liv Morgan, which was an unsuccessful attempt to get back her Women’s Championship ended in despair.

Becky lost the match, and after the match she was in tears, as she knew she might be away for a while. Moreover, the rumor mills are strong that Becky might be making her AEW debut. However, Lynch hasn’t given any update on it, and there are very minimal chances of her going there.

Also Read: Becky Lynch Finally Addresses Her WWE Departure and Retirement Rumors