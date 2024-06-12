Sexyy Red Reacts To Viral Clip Of Her Recent Airport Arrest Before NXT Battleground 2024

Ace rapper Sexyy Red was the host of WWE NXT Battleground, which took place on June 9, 2024. However, she appeared to get into a brawl a day before the event. She was reportedly arrested after getting into a fight on June 8 at Newark Libert International Airport in New Jersey.

Addressing her viral airport video of brawling, the St Louis-based rapper uploaded a clip of herself on X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air. She captioned the fifteen-second Twitter clip, "Dat wasn't df me"

Why was Sexyy Red arrested?

TMZ first released the footage of the brawl from the airport involving Sexyy Red. The clip showcased that the Pound Town singer and a group of her friends scuffled with another group. Things got serious when the 26-year-old picked an iron stanchion from the airport as her weapon.

However, someone during the scuffle prevented her from using the stanchion on the other group. It possibly evaded her from facing serious charges on the day before the big NXT event.

The rapper, alongside the other perpetrators of the brawl, was immediately arrested by airport security. She was taken to custody due to disorderly conduct at the airport. The participants of the brawl suffered minor injuries, while the airport security let her go later, allowing her to attend WWE NXT Battleground the following day.

The arrest is unlikely to stop her future NXT appearances

While the airport incident was unfortunate, it shouldn't affect Sexyy Red's future collaborations with NXT. According to Fightful Select, the backstage personalities from NXT confirmed that the rapper would appear on the developmental brand when needed after successfully hosting NXT Battleground last Sunday.

Sexyy Red delivered the opening segment of NXT Battleground as a host. After six incredible matches, she appeared after the end of the main event between Trick Williams and Ethan Page. She rejoiced with the NXT Champion in the ring. She even twerked with Shawn Michaels backstage of NXT Battleground.

Throughout the years, we have seen many mainstream personalities stepping foot in the ring, with Bad Bunny being a recent example. Sexyy Red, who is a huge WWE fan, might step into the WWE ring as a performer after her recent appearances.

