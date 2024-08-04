Sha'Carri Richardson Faces Backlash as Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred Poses Barrier to Her Redemption Story

Sha'Carri Richardson just won her first Olympic medal, but that doesn't seem enough for many of her fans. Richardson clocked 10.87 seconds, but Saint Lucia's only Olympic athlete for the Paris Games was 0.15 seconds ahead of the US phenom. With an impeccable start and blistering speed, 23-year-old Alfred clinched the gold, defeating Richardson, who seemed to have a slow start.

However, Sha'Carri Richardson fought her way through and grabbed the silver, facing formidable competitors like Daryll Neita and Tia Clayton, as well as her own teammate Melissa Jefferson. Jefferson, too, won her maiden Olympic medal, securing a third-place podium finish.

On a rain-graced evening at the Stade de France, Alfred kept her calm as she sprinted forward to secure her Olympic crown. However, despite a slow start, Sha'Carri Richardson sped through the dash to reach the finish line. But Alfred has already left her in the blocks by then. And probably that allowed her to make another record besides winning the gold. Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 0.15 seconds has been the highest margin in women's 100-meter dash in an Olympic final.

Julien Alfred's win in the rain-soaked track might have taken away the spotlight of the American sprint queen Sha'Carri Richardson. Several fans considered Richardson's win not up to the mark as her performance failed to match their expectations. However, the podium place finish was indeed Richardson's tale of redemption. Tracking down the memory lane three years back, a wrong step halted Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic quest .

After qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics with a scintillating performance in the US Trials, she unfortunately tested positive for cannabis. According to the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency, cannabis is considered a banned substance, and that ended Richardson’s journey in Tokyo. During that period, she was also mourning the unfortunate death of her mother, and this probably led her to consume marijuana to cope with the tragic loss.

After being suspended, she stated, “I want to take responsibility for my actions.” Thus, returning from such a setback and grabbing a medal is itself a tale of redemption. However, several netizens' had an opposite opinion to reflect upon.

As a matter of fact, Jamaican sprint phenoms and Richardson's biggest rivals, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, did not compete in the women's 100-meter final. And this made fans believe that it should have been an easy race for Sha’Carri to secure the gold. Many track enthusiasts took to X and shared their two cents on the matter.

One fan reflected on the recent loss of Caeleb Dressel in 50-meter freestyle swimming and mentioned how USA athletes have been facing setbacks. “And so the humbling of Team USA continues on the track as it has been in the pool…” read the comment.

Another netizen shared an opinionated thought and referred to Richardson as fraud, probably because she failed to meet their high expectations. The X user commented, “Got exposed as a fraud.”

While another fan shared a personal opinion, mentioning, “Crazy part is she might never win gold, Julien Alfred destroyed the competition.”

Highlighting the fact that Richardson did not face Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who timed better than Richardson in the heat and semi-final of the 100-meter dash, one X user commented, “She lucky they bounced Shelly Ann, she would’ve git bronze, maybe!?!?”.

Despite all the backlash and debate in the social media world, Richardson's silver medal win truly made her nation proud. Now, fans would wait to witness if Sha’Carri, along with Melissa Jefferson and her teammates, would grab another medal in the 4×100 meter relay.

