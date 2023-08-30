Shahid Afridi meets Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivdasani ahead of Asia Cup 2023; VIDEO wins internet

India and Pakistan have been pitted against each other when it comes to cricket, ever since the game came into prominence. Currently, cricket fanatics across the globe are eagerly waiting for the Asia Cup 2023, which is set to begin on August 30, Wednesday. As always, the India vs. Pakistan match is going to be one of the biggest highlights of the tournament.

Meanwhile, legendary Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video with Bollywood actors Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivadasani, proving boundaries and borders never really matter when it comes to friendship.

Shahid Afridi's video with Sohail Khan and Aftab Shivadasani goes viral

The celebrated cricketer, who met the famous Bollywood stars at the airport, is seen having an obviously fun conversation with them in the special video which he shared on his official Instagram handle. "Have been on the road between Canada for @GT20canada and USA for @USMastersT10 and multiple charity events for @safridifoundation past 40 days and I miss Pakistan. One thing for sure, nothing unites people more than sports sp cricket, love this game!" Shahid Afridi captioned his post.

In the video, the trio looked clearly unbothered by the crowd around him and were seen interacting animatedly and laughing. Meanwhile, a little girl, who is said to be the daughter of Shahid Afridi, garnered attention with her appearance in the video. The former Pakistan National cricket team captain opted for a navy blue t-shirt, which he paired with matching cargo trousers and a cap, for his latest airport look. Sohail Khan is seen in a green sweatshirt and navy blue-yellow track pants, while Aftab Shivdasani wore a black t-shirt and a pair of dark grey trousers.

Watch Shahid Afrid's Instagram video, below:

Cricket fans shower love on Shahid Afridi

The celebrated Pakistan cricketer's fans are clearly impressed with his warm bond with renowned Bollywood stars and have been showering love on him for the same in the comments section of his viral Instagram video. "Lots of love from an Indian fan - You're a true legend Bhai!!!!" wrote a proud fan from India. "Who can say they belong to different countries?" commented a follower. "Love from India @safridiofficial... Will miss watching you play," wrote another fan.

