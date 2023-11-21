Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uploads viral Instagram post of him cooking Stephen Curry after Thunder beat Warriors

In a surprising move, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taunted Stephen Curry following the Oklahoma City Thunder's 130-123 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

In an Instagram post the day after the match, Gilgeous-Alexander showcased clips solely featuring him outscoring and blocking Curry.

Feeling euphoric, he commented, 'I was feeling like e-40 in the Bay, so I had to go dumb.'

Despite having earned 40 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks that night, Gilgeous-Alexander, aged 25, only selected clips where he was seen overpowering Curry.

Discussing Curry's performance in this game, the seasoned player scored 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in his first match after injury.

While it was understandably a somewhat subdued night given the circumstances, the veteran player, aged 35, is expected to be in top form for the upcoming Monday game against the Houston Rockets.

Steph Curry poised to achieve another monumental record

Steph Curry, a name synonymous with the Golden State Warriors, is soon set to break the record for the most time spent on the court in a Warriors' uniform.

Curry will seize the title of the franchise's all-time leader in minutes played if he clocks his season average of 33.2 minutes against Houston on Monday night.

This potential achievement complements his already impressive resume, which boasts the record for the most 3-pointers in NBA history, four NBA championships, and a unanimous MVP.

To surpass Nate Thurmond's record, Curry needs to play for 30 more minutes. Thurmond accumulated 30,729 minutes over 11 seasons with the Warriors from 1963-74.

Thurmond, a Hall of Fame inductee who passed away in 2016, was also named on the NBA's 75th anniversary team alongside Curry. He had an average of 15 points and 15 rebounds over his career, starting as the No. 3 overall pick in the 1963 draft.

Interestingly, Thurmond averaged 40.6 minutes per match, accumulating enough game time to maintain a franchise record for 49 years. After 15 seasons, Curry is close to matching this number.

