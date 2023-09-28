Shakib Al Hassan calls Tamim Iqbal "childish" in a scathing response following star opener’s “dirty game” allegations

Bangladesh’s cricket captain, Shakib AI Hasan, has voiced his discontent over remarks made by Tamim Iqbal about his omission from the World Cup team, characterizing it as immature behavior. Tamim had earlier insinuated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had impure motives for his snubbing, attributing it to reasons unrelated to cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan's response

In response, Shakib refuted any involvement in Tamim’s non-selection and highlighted the re-emergence of Mahmudullah in the World Cup team after a six-month absence. Shakib underscored that team selection revolved around cricketing capabilities and performance, not personal preferences.

"Mahmudullah Riyad bhai wasn't there, but suddenly he came to the World Cup team. I felt he could do that, but his dedication, his responsibility for the team, and his urge to play for the team, those things were noticed by all. So there is a difference,' said Shakib.

"'Also, it's not my responsibility to select the whole team. If that were the case, I would have been able to announce the team after being captain a day before the Asia Cup. You have to go through many processes, things, and facts, not only performance. On and off the field, the dressing room, the team meetings, and the atmosphere are many things that are taken into account before making the team.

"So if someone made that proposal, is there something wrong with it? Or is it like you can't propose that? Like you have to tell a particular person that 'you do whatever you want?' It's childish behavior when someone is saying its my bat, only will play.

The scandal over Tamim’s omission has injected an element of suspense into Bangladesh’s World Cup preparations, as the team is determined to deliver an impressive performance in the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan plans to retire from all formats following the 2025 Champions Trophy

On Wednesday, Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, expressed his desire to retire from all formats following the 2025 Champions Trophy. He also emphasized that he will not captain the team after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"As far as international career is concerned, what I see at this moment is it is up to the 2025 Champions Trophy which is the ODI format. The T20 format is up to the 2024 World Cup and that's it. As far as the Test goes, maybe sooner, maybe after the World Cup," Shakib told sports channel T-sports about his retirement plans, on Wednesday.

"Maybe I will retire from three formats at the same time and no one can tell about the future but at this moment I have such an idea," he said, adding that he never wanted full authority when captaincy was offered to him.

