Shakur Stevenson Leaks Floyd Mayweather DM After Controversial John Gotti III Rematch

Floyd Mayweather recently stepped back into the ring for another exhibition match. This time, he faced John Gotti III in a highly anticipated rematch. The fight, held in Mexico City, wasn't short on drama. Fans remember their first clash, which ended in chaos. Would this rematch be any different? Could Mayweather still show his dominance in his late 40s?

Despite the bout being an exhibition, emotions ran high. Mayweather, as always, controlled the pace and showcased his defensive skills. Gotti tried to push him but struggled to make an impact. The result? Another reminder of why Mayweather remains a boxing icon. But what did Shakur Stevenson think of the fight? And why did he call Mayweather "the greatest"?

Right after the match, Shakur Stevenson took to Instagram to share a snippet of his private exchange with Floyd Mayweather, clearly in awe of the veteran's performance. Stevenson posted, "Still the greatest I've ever seen!" To which Mayweather warmly replied, "Thanks little TBE."

Stevenson didn’t stop there; he hinted at future collaborations by adding, "We gone get some money together one day fs, But he's the greatest to ever do it for sure. I appreciate this dude big time, Y'all hate em because y'all envy him. #ChasingGreatness."

Meanwhile, the rematch itself had its quirks, notably when Mayweather demanded a switch in referees . Early in the second round, the original referee made a controversial call after a punch from Mayweather landed behind Gotti's head—a result of Gotti lowering his head during an exchange.

Mayweather protested vehemently, leading to an unexpected and dramatic mid-match change in officials. This move kept the bout on track, steering clear of the chaos that marred their first encounter. It was a decisive moment, ensuring that the focus remained on the technique and sportsmanship that fans expect from such high-profile matches.

In the final round of the bout, Mayweather was seen trolling Gotti III. Although there was no official winner declared, DAZN made sure to let everyone know that Floyd Mayweather won the match.

When the action took an unexpected turn when the referee was replaced mid-fight. Frustrated with the officiating, Mayweather was seen telling the referee to "Shut up" and "move," as the official wasn’t willing to entertain his protests. The tension didn’t end there—Gotti was also being held back from engaging with Mayweather, which led to one of his team members stepping into the ring.

Amid the confusion, the referee shockingly left and was replaced by another official, allowing the match to continue without further incident. The mid-fight referee swap didn’t sit well with everyone. Henry Garcia, father of boxer Ryan Garcia, criticized the move, suggesting Mayweather’s financial clout influenced the change.

"When you don’t have the way, money will take you the rest of the way," he commented on DAZN's footage. He further added, “It was just an exhibition. Not even a good one.” Will we see more memorable moments from him, or is it time for Mayweather to finally hang up the gloves?