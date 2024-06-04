'Shame On You': Ariel Helwani Goes Off On KSI And Jake Paul Following Failed Fight Negotiations

Although the duo share a longstanding rivalry, KSI and Jake Paul have not fought each other yet. Popular combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani recently went on a tirade concerning the fight.

Helwani appears to be furious at KSI and Jake Paul’s inability to schedule a fight. Since this fight is long overdue, the American journalist seemed frustrated at the YouTubers. This rant quickly went viral on social media.

Ariel Helwani Goes Off On KSI And Jake Paul

The feud between the contenders is a hot-blooded one. Starting in 2018, the two YouTubers have hated each other and have expressed their desire to knock each other out.

KSI and Jake Paul have not faced each other as of yet. Both teams blame each other for the fallout of certain fight negotiations. The real reasons for the unscheduled fight are still unknown.

Due to pure frustration, journalist Ariel Helwani exploded on his show The MMA Hour. Their rivalry sparked up once again due to the Mike Tyson fight discrepancy and Helwani is having none of it.

“Shame on everyone involved for not making this fight,” said Helwani. He also bashed influencer boxing and claimed it can no longer claim itself to be ‘making fun fights.’

Helwani praised professional boxing and backed up his statement with the highly recognised success of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

As he went on to refer to KSI and Jake Paul as ‘behemoths,’ Helwani attacked the YouTubers for failing to negotiate their much-anticipated bout.

Ariel Helwani is one of the most recognised names in sports media. Disregarding several controversies, the American journalist has managed to make his way to the top in multiple avenues.

Amir Khan's Thoughts On Fighting KSI

British YouTuber KSI was recently rumored to fight professional boxer Amir Khan. The fight was recently announced to be in deep negotiations.

Khan recently gave his thoughts on potentially fighting KSI. He decided to step into the ring for one last time against the YouTuber after his retirement in 2022 following a loss against Kelly Brook.

“When the contract is signed, he's going to get hurt,” said Khan to Offshore Poker Sites. He also revealed that there were lawyers involved indicating the seriousness of the negotiations.

Khan, who is an honorary captain of the Pakistan Army also brought up KSI’s controversial past regarding a slur that was uttered.

The British YouTuber was under fire for the usage of the slur aimed at Pakistanis. Khan referenced the controversy and promised to defeat JJ in the ring.