Shams Charania Reveals Why Kobe Bryant Is Real GOAT Over Michael Jordan and LeBron James

In a recent episode of The OGs Show, Shams Charania disclosed his opinion in the NBA GOAT debate. When the show's co-host, Mike Miller, asked him about his choice for the greatest of all time, Charania picked Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan.

This NBA GOAT debate often involves Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. Michael Jordan is lauded for his impressive record of six championships and flawless Finals performance, not to mention his impact on culture and his notable talent for marketing. Meanwhile, LeBron James is recognized for his durable career and versatile skill set.

Lastly, Kobe Bryant is admired for his scoring knack and fierce competitiveness. His five championships, two Finals MVPs, and eighteen All-Star appearances demonstrate his elite status throughout his career.

Shams Charania on Kobe Bryant's influence and the mamba mentality

In a discussion about Kobe Bryant's influence and the mindset dubbed as Mamba Mentality, Shams Charania shared his perspective. Noting that his appreciation for the sport happened after Michael Jordan's six championships, he believe that the greatest of all time is a first-hand experience, it cannot be replicated by viewing videos or reruns."

He added that witnessing Kobe's performance and determination as he grew up, had a profound effect on him. Charania, as a young person of Pakistani descent, found the Mamba Mentality exceptionally powerful and applied it in his daily life. The self-improvement approach resonated with him due to its emphasis on persistence, ambition, and a relentless pursuit of goals.

Charania reasoned that he couldn't consider Jordan the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) since he didn't get the chance to witness the renowned Chicago Bulls player at his peak. For Charania, Bryant, who he observed commanding the field during his formative years, was a source of motivation based on the player's attitude and the way he conducted himself.

Even though some may not view Bryant as the greatest player of all time, his impressive NBA career speaks volumes. During his 20-season term with the Lakers, Bryant clinched five titles, received two Finals MVPs, won an MVP, and two scoring titles.

