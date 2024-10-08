Shams Charania's ESPN Gig Gets Approval From Adrian Wojnarowski; DETAILS Inside

Today, Shams Charania made a shocking announcement of his own: he will be joining ESPN as Senior NBA Insider, taking Adrian Wojnarowski's place. As he made a name for himself as one of the best news reporters in the business and developed a virtual rivalry with Woj over years of reporting important details about the NBA, rumors circulated that Charania was a candidate for the vacant post.

After years with The Athletic, Charania was entering a media-free agency. New NBA media rights players NBC and Prime Video expressed interest in signing the 30-year-old sports journalism sensation, but ESPN battled to acquire her as they aim to continue developing a roster of stars that can lead them into the network's next era.

Woj gave Shams a huge thumbs up on The Jim Rome Show on Monday afternoon, even though there was no love lost between them when they faced off as the best basketball journalists in the world.

“ Shams texted me after I announced my retirement. And you know what? I told him is what I would say today that I hope he has as fulfilling and as rewarding of a career as I’ve had. And I certainly wish that for him." He’s right about the incredible group of colleagues that he’s going to find at ESPN, the best of the best, incredible reporters on-air talent.

He continued, “And so, you know, for me, that was always the best part of working at ESPN. where the colleagues who elevate you, you’re around the best of the best. And that was true in the NBA. And then that was true being around Schefter passing and those guys. So, wish him the best. And, he’s got a great team around him, at ESPN.”

The relationship between Charania and Woj began when Charania was a junior in college. The young journalist was approached by Woj, who was working at Yahoo Sports at the time, to join him and help shape his future career. In 2017, Charania got the chance to work with Woj again after he moved from Yahoo Sports to ESPN.

Charania, however, joined The Athletic to blaze his trail. Since then, the two have been fierce competitors, trying to outdo the other when revealing the latest NBA news—from signings and trades to coaching changes, suspensions, and retirements—and breaking the biggest stories.

