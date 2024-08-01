Shane McMahon Responds to Fruitful Tony Khan Meeting Amid AEW Debut Rumors

Shane McMahon has finally broken his silence over his talked-about meeting with AEW President Tony Khan. This is the first time Shane-o-Mac has spoken about his meet-up with Khan addressing his potential debut at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The rumors of Shane McMahon heading towards Tony Khan’s AEW grew manifold last night when an image of him sitting with Khan went viral on social media. While Shane has always been mum about his future endeavors, Khan has spoken about it once or twice, but always with a hidden undertone.

What has Shane McMahon said about meeting Tony Khan?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was actually the one who read out Shane’s statement on the Busted Open Radio show.

The statement goes, “Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five-year anniversary of AEW and look forward to seeing how he evolves the business moving forward.”

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has said that Shane McMahon had shown interest in getting back to WWE, but the people in the higher-ups in the company had no interest whatsoever in getting back Shane.

Shane McMahon was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 39 when he made a surprising appearance for a one-on-one match with The Miz. However, 5 minutes into the match, Shane tore his quad which resulted in him being taken out of the ring, by the medical team. Since then, Shane McMahon hasn’t been seen in WWE.

Why did Vince McMahon remove Shane from WWE TV shows?

Although Vince McMahon and his son have always remained on cordial terms throughout this business, the two seem to have fallen apart in 2022. It is said that Shane had expressed his disapproval of his booking at Rumble which didn’t go down well with the former WWE boss.

According to Wade Keller of PW Torch, the issue with Shane got to the next level with Vince, when it came to what was planned for RAW, and that Shane had real problems with how he was going to be framed.

“It was laid out to Shane what the plans were and he didn’t like it, and he pushed back and that led to Vince just finally having enough and canceling all plans with Shane, everything that they have planned with him,” Wrestletalk quoted Keller.

Even though Shane was seen with a surprising appearance at WrestleMania 39, he isn’t expected to be seen now even though his father, Vince McMahon isn’t around. And if he makes his debut for AEW, then that will be the catalytic moment in the history of professional wrestling.