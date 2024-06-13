Shane McMahon Spotted at New York Yankees Match After Prolonged WWE Absence Since WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon, son of former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon was recently spotted enjoying a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals. Shane’s presence was captured on camera by a user, who put it on social media.

The 54-year-old former wrestler was seen greeting people as he walked towards his seat in the stands. McMahon’s presence is also special because he hasn’t been seen in public since his WrestleMania 39 debacle when he tore his quads during a surprise match against The Miz.

Fans react to Shane McMahon’s presence

The fans especially took note of the fact that despite being such a billionaire, Shane humbly shared his seat with other spectators. One user wrote, “Dude has hundreds of millions of dollars in family money and is sitting in the outfield.”

Another wrote, “WWE Universe misses Shane O Mac.” A third user said, “Miss him so much, man.” A fourth wrote, “Got a pop and managed to keep walking.” Another fan wrote, “He’s a really nice guy. His wife and kids too.”

Shane McMahon might not have been a great athlete in the ring, but his zeal to completely throw himself in the fight, and take on great stunts stand out.

At WrestleMania 32, Shane McMahon did another Mick Foley, when he jumped from the top of Hell in a Cell against The Undertaker. And not just this, Shane McMahon has executed top-quality stunts in his heydays, when he was an active wrestler.

Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania 39 disaster

Shane-o-Mac’s WrestleMania 39 showdown ended up in a complete disaster when he made a surprising appearance at SoFi stadium on Night 2 of WrestleMania. It was an impromptu match against The Miz. But the tragedy unfolded within minutes of the match, as Shane tore his quads, after doing a leapfrog against The Miz.

However, the best part was Snoop Dog, who saved the day on behalf of Shane. The famous American rapper quickly thrust The Miz to the ground and executed The Rock’s People's Elbow to pin him.

Shane McMahon, on the other hand, was later helped out by the medical team to walk back to the WWE backstage. That was his last appearance in WWE. He made no appearance at WrestleMania 40 either.

Let's wait and see if Shane will rise to the occasion in his father's absence and take over some administrative control over WWE.