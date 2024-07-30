Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Pledge USD 25k to US Track Team if They Win Olympics Gold

Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad "OchoCinco" Johnson have offered USD 25000 to any American track and field athlete who wins a gold medal at the present Paris Olympics. They believe they are receiving far less than what they have trained for or invested in the preparation of that medal.

They mentioned this during their appearance on the Nightcap podcast on Monday. They specifically cited Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, all of whom are in Paris to participate in various track and field events.

USD 25000 to gold medal winners

Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson are to give USD 25,000 to US track competitors if they win gold medals in their respective sports at the 2024 Summer Olympics.



Sharpe and Johnson pledged their Nightcap podcast on Monday night after discussing how American competitors will be paid $37,000 to win gold in the Olympics. They thought the figure was unjust after four years of hard work.



Johnson stated, "You have broken your ass for four years straight to serve our nation, and the compensation saying, 'Thank you for the effort you put in,' is 37 f--king thousand Come on, dude."

"Noah Lyles trained for four years for nine seconds," Sharpe noted. "Hey, Noah Lyles, if you win the 100-meter gold, I and Ocho will each receive $25,000," Sharpe stated. Lyles has a high chance of winning a gold medal in the 100-meter dash after winning both the event and the 200-meter dash at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Sharpe also promised $50,000 to any Team USA member who set a world record on the track in the 2024 Games. They also addressed Sha'Carri Richardson and Sydney McLaughlin Levrone, two American track stars, throughout the show.

McLaughlin-Levrone will be trying to defend her 400-meter hurdles gold medal, which she won at the Tokyo Olympics. At the U.S. Olympic trials in June, she ran 50.65 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles, setting a new world record.



While Richardson is making her Olympic debut, she is also a gold medal candidate, having won her maiden world title in the 100-meter in 2023. The 24-year-old also won the 100-meter final in the United States track trials in 10.71 seconds.

How much do the athletes earn after winning a medal at the Olympics?

According to the most recent data, the USOPC awards $37,500 for each gold medal, $22,500 for each silver medal, and $15,000 for each bronze medal. These incentives are intended to acknowledge the athletes' hard work and achievements.



Furthermore, these financial advantages apply not just to the players but also to their coaches. For example, coaches of medal-winning athletes often receive a cash award; however, the amount varies depending on the sport and the arrangement with the USOPC.

It's worth noting that these bonuses are subject to federal income tax. The United States Appreciation for Olympians and Paralympians Act of 2016 allows athletes with an adjusted gross income of less than $1 million ($500,000 if married filing separately) to deduct these incentives from their taxable income.



Aside from the USOPC bonuses, athletes may get additional compensation from sponsors and endorsements. McLaughlin-Levrone, Richardson, and Lyles may receive additional compensation from the former NFL stars if they can stand on top of the podium after their respective competitions in Paris.