Shannon Sharpe points at staggering Patrick Mahomes stat as reason why Chiefs won’t win Super Bowl this season

The Kansas City Chiefs and its star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, are not having a great time this season. While they have had their great games this season, the team has been on a constant performance drop streak.

Amidst the disappointing performance of the team, Shannon Sharpe has recently revealed staggering statistics about Patrick Mahomes, reflecting the current downfall of the Chiefs’ star quarterback. Here’s what he said:

Shannon Sharpe on Patrick Mahomes’ downfall that could have held back Chiefs from winning Super Bowl this season

In Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s show called First Take, Shannon Sharpe made some critical yet factually correct statements about Patrick Mahomes. The Hall of Famer feels that there’s a very good chance that the Kansas City Chiefs might not win a Super Bowl trophy this season. Patrick Mahomes will have a part in it.

Shannon Sharpe talked about Patrick Mahomes’ not-so-good performance this season, also mentioning that there are seven games in which the Chiefs have been unable to score 20 points. “This is what you get - a team that has seven games, they’ve scored less than 20 points - and Patrick Mahomes has six of those in his first five years,” Sharpe had said.

The shocking part of this statement is that Patrick Mahomes only had a total of six career games, excluding the current season, where the star quarterback failed to get 20 points on the table. To add even more surprise, the Chiefs’ quarterback had already done the same seven times this season.

According to Shannon Sharpe, these facts show that there have been issues with Chiefs wide receivers and quarterbacks who have failed in getting the ball down the end zone. Patrick Mahomes’ struggles have been clearly visible on the field, often outbursts as a sign of it. Aaron Rogers feels Mahomes just overreacts.

Aaron Rodgers on Patrick Mahomes’ constant infield outbursts

The Kansas City Chiefs have just won two games out of the last six games they played, which is a pretty bad performance. No offense. Patrick Mahomes has been struggling to get the ball rolling, and failure in doing so has resulted in surprising outbursts. Aaron Rodgers feels Patrick Mahomes just overreacts.

“I would say it is mostly overreaction. To me, it seems like it’s tough right now. Because there’s not a lot of on-time throws, you know, Pat’s so good with the second reaction stuff,”

Going forward, the legendary quarterback also revealed that Patrick Mahomes has been making silly plays the last few games. In fact, he has been throwing lat throws and “moving up in the pocket pump, fake, making stuff happens.” Rodgers feels they are just relying too much on their failed tactics.

The Christmas game was definitely the game where not just Patrick Mahomes, but we got to see Travis Kelce’s tantrum as well. Travis Kelce threw his helmet in anger and that made things no good for the Chiefs. Even though the Chiefs were able to score 14 points, that wasn’t enough, as the Raiders ended up beating them by 20 points.