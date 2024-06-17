Shannon Sharpe Seeks Credit for His Outrageous Opinion on Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback and legendary player Aaron Rodgers has come under fire from a section of the NFL world for missing a team-organized minicamp. When the Jets acquired Rodgers in 2023, they had high hopes for him. However, in week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, he suffered an injury that forced him to exit for the entire season.

With his absence from the minicamp, his critics have been quick to pounce on him. Longtime critic and NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe now seeks credit for his criticisms of Rodgers, asserting that Rodgers is not a good team player.

What Sharpe Has Said About Rodgers?

Off the field, Rodgers has always been in the news for his views on various issues, but now his on-field behavior is also making headlines. Sharpe has questioned Rodgers' team spirit for over a decade. With Rodgers' recent absence from the minicamp, Sharpe is now waiting for apologies from those who doubted his criticism of Rodgers.

On the “Nightcap” podcast, Sharpe expressed how he feels validated in his views on Rodgers. He said, “I’ve been trying to tell y’all for a decade. Unc can read a locker room. I remember when I went to do an interview and talked to the receiver. And I ain’t gonna say no names, but I know what was told to old Shay. And when I went back and said it on TV, everybody tried to shut me down. Nah bro, nah bro.”

He later added that Rodgers is a selfish player who does not care about the team. Sharpe’s initial criticism of Rodgers came in 2012 when, on CBS, he said, “He strikes me as a guy that it’s always someone else’s fault other than his own. I’m not so sure, I’m not so sure, that deep down inside, how well his receiving corps really likes Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers Busy in Ayahuasca Retreat?

No official reason has been given for Rodgers' absence from the minicamp, but media reports suggest that it might be due to an ayahuasca retreat. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Rodgers will have to pay $100,000 in fines for missing the minicamp.

While missing a mandatory practice is not ideal, it's important to note that Rodgers has attended the rest of the offseason program. It will be interesting to see whether Rodgers and the Jets can make a powerful comeback this season.

