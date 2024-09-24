Shannon Sharpe Slams Caitlin Clark’s Critics Amid Fever Guard’s Historic WNBA Rookie Campaign: 'Ain’t gonna let it slide'

Shannon Sharpe has been an ardent admirer of Indiana Fever's rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, and he hasn't held back in defending her from critics. Unleashing a fiery response to those who have dared to diminish Clark's stellar WNBA rookie campaign, Sharpe notably brought attention to the seemingly biased commentary from certain ESPN analysts and questioned the frequency of flagrant fouls targeting the young guard.

His unwavering support for Clark was on full display during a recent episode of ESPN First Take, during which he passionately addressed attempts to undermine her achievements.

The NFL Hall of Famer vehemently addressed those who attempted to downplay Clark's accomplishments, emphasizing that acknowledging her greatness did not diminish the contributions of past female athletes. He highlighted the disparity in treatment, pointing out that instead of celebrating Clark's achievements, some chose to draw attention away from her success by focusing on irrelevant comparisons.

“Caitlin Clark is box office. She's doing this. And instead of giving her credit, y'all tried to make it about... poo-pooing the old guard... Nah, I ain't gonna let it slide. Caitlin Clark, unanimous rookie of the year, and what's more impressive, she's first-team WNBA,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe made it clear that he wasn't willing to let these criticisms slide and underscored the unquestionable impact Clark had made during her remarkable rookie season.

Throughout the season, Clark shattered records and solidified her place as a standout player in the league. Her exceptional performance, including breaking the league's single-season assist mark and scoring the most points ever for a rookie, propelled the Indiana Fever to the postseason.

With her undeniable talent and groundbreaking accomplishments, Caitlin Clark has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the WNBA in her rookie year, earning the respect and admiration of many, including Shannon Sharpe. Although, this was not the first time the NFL legend stood by CC’s side.

During last month’s episode of Nightcap alongside co-host Chad Johnson, Shannon Sharpe expressed his belief that WNBA players are exhibiting animosity towards rookie sensation Caitlin Clark due to her exceptional talent on the court.

The appreciation came following Clark’s standout performance leading the Indiana Fever to a strong victory over the Seattle Storm, amassing 23 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, Clark found herself involved in a physical encounter with Seattle guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, receiving a slight push from the veteran.

Sharpe contends that such treatment is a direct result of Clark's exceptional skills, likening the backlash to the hostility faced by basketball great Larry Bird during his time with the Boston Celtics.