Shannon Sharpe Sparks Controversy With Shaq O’ Neal’s All-Time Great Ranking

Fans love to find controversy involving dominant players since it brings huge comparisons and adds value for them. And, Basketball controversies rank at the top. A similar feud is getting a huge spotlight these days. This time it’s between Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O Neal.

Shaq is known for his powerful presence on the court. The former athlete left an unforgettable mark on the NBA. He has been a great player in his prime time and advisor for teams. Yet, opinions about his legacy can vary widely.

Recently, this debate took an interesting turn when former NFL star Shannon Sharpe shared his opinion on ESPN's First Take. A new social media post showcases Sharpe ranked Shaq as the third greatest big man in NBA history. Take a look at what it says.

Shannon Sharpe’s controversial ranking & lasting legacy of Shaq O Neal

On 24th June, First Take took to their official X account and added a new tweet. The images feature Stephen A Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. The caption reads, “.@shannonsharpe ranks Shaq as the third all-time center in NBA history . His list: 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2. Wilt Chamberlain 3. Shaquille O'Neal.

Shannon Sharpe’s ranking of Shaq at No. 3 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain stirred up a lot of discussion. Sharpe mentioned Kareem’s skyhook shot and Wilt’s statistics. Just like his 100-point game and average of 50 points per season, set them apart. He noted that Wilt’s dominance even led to rule changes in the NBA to limit his impact. But here’s a twist.

Stephen A. Smith, Sharpe’s co-host, believed something different. He added that Bill Russell, with his 11 championships, or Shaq, with his physical dominance, deserves a higher spot. The disagreement was interesting. Each brought unique strengths to the game, and fans often have passionate opinions about who should be ranked where.

No matter where Shaq is ranked on all-time lists, his impact in the NBA is great. His physical mindset has made him a standout player. Plus, his contributions to the Lakers’ early 2000s dynasty are unforgettable. While some may argue about his work ethic or injury history, his achievements speak for themselves.

Shaq O’ Neal's unmatched dominance in the NBA

Neal’s sports career is full of incredible talent. Standing over 7 feet tall and weighing more than 300 pounds, his journey has been a big achievement. His time with the Los Angeles Lakers was particularly memorable.

He led them to 3 consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002 and earned Finals MVP each time. Not just that, Neal, physicality and skills made him a nightmare for defenders, who often had to resort to fouling him to slow him down.

However, no controversy is made without critics. Despite Neal’s dominance, some critics point out that his work ethic and injuries prevented him from achieving even more. He was known for not always being in peak condition, which sometimes held him back.

Yet, his impressive stats and numerous accolades, 4 NBA championships, 15 All-Star selections, and an MVP award. It solidifies his place among the NBA’s greats. Don’t you agree?

