Shanon Sharpe’s Brother Sterling Speaks Up on His On-Air Fight With Skip Bayless That Led to Undisputed Exit

Shannon Sharpe's departure from Undisputed in June 2023 was a significant moment in sports media. It marked the end of a tumultuous period for the former NFL star. His exit came after a strained relationship with his co-host, Skip Bayless. This culminated in a highly emotional farewell.

However, Sharpe’s move to ESPN and his new role on First Take have been a notable shift in his career. The tension between Sharpe and Bayless had been building for months now. Particularly after a controversial tweet by Bayless in January 2023.

Sterling Sharpe talks brother’s split with Skip Bayless

The tweet is related to NFL player Damar Hamlin. It undoubtedly sparked a heated disagreement between the two broadcasters. This disagreement was a catalyst for Sharpe's decision to leave Undisputed.

Sharpe’s absence from the show following the tweet was a clear indicator of the rift that had developed. Fans and media alike questioned his decision but later all the buzz toned down. On his final appearance with Bayless, Sharpe was visibly upset, breaking down in tears.

That moment was a stark representation of how personal and professional pressures had taken a toll on him. Sterling Sharpe, Shannon's brother and fellow former NFL player, shared his perspective on this period. It was during a special edition of Shannon's podcast, Nightcap.

He expressed pride in how Shannon managed the difficult situation. However, he also noted the intense frustration Shannon felt. Sterling recalled an incident where Shannon threw his glasses onto the table in exasperation. He exclaimed, “SKIP, I’m in the Hall of Fame!” For the audience, it was the moment that symbolized the culmination of Sharpe's frustrations. Especially his disappointment at the end of his partnership with Bayless.

Advertisement

Sterling described how Shannon’s emotions ran high. He stated, “I knew what was going to come next, and I was like, Skip, I hope you can fight.” He explained that Shannon’s emotional outbursts were a reflection of the deep hurt. He especially mentioned what he had experienced, which came from someone he once trusted. This level of personal investment and disappointment was evident in Shannon’s reflections about his time on Undisputed.

In an interview with The Black Money Tree podcast, Sharpe discussed the sacrifices he made for his job on Undisputed. He admitted, “People are like, ‘Well, Shannon, why did you get so emotional?’ Because if you knew what I put into that job, you would understand.”

Sharpe highlighted the personal cost of his dedication. They included the loss of personal relationships and the immense pressure of staying constantly informed and prepared. He said, “The greater the expectation, the greater the hurt when it doesn’t work out. I poured so much into that. I gave up everything. I lost relationships because I couldn’t go out to dinner.”

Advertisement

With that, he also added, “ I couldn’t go on vacations. I had to watch all the sporting events because I gotta be able to talk about them on television and talk about them expertly."

More info: Sterling Sharpe's new venture at ESPN

Despite the challenges and emotional toll, Sharpe has found a new home at ESPN. His role on First Take, where he appears alongside Stephen A. Smith, marks a fresh start in his broadcasting career.

Also read: When Shannon Sharpe Used His Own HOF Speech To Lift Brother Sterling Whose NFL Career Was Cut Short By Neck Injury

Sharpe's transition to ESPN has been well-received. There, he has signed a new deal with the network that expands his role and presence. This move surely signifies a new chapter for Sharpe. Especially because he continues to make his mark in sports media.

In contrast, Skip Bayless’s departure from Undisputed followed an eight-year tenure. The show experienced a decline in ratings after Sharpe’s exit. It underwent a revamp featuring a rotation of guest analysts. Bayless’s exit marked a significant shift for the show as well. It highly reflects the broader impact of Sharpe's departure.

Advertisement