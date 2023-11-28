Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips reveal Eagles fan made life threatening remarks but NFL security did nothing

Sunday Night Football was definitely a bad day for the Buffalo Bills. Not only did they lose a game to the Philadelphia Eagles by 37-34, but Bills’ Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips had a controversial heated argument with an Eagles fan. Here’s how things went down this weekend:

Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips explained their side of the story

Buffalo Bills defensemen Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson had a heated exchange with an Eagles fan at the Lincoln Financial Field. The argument got so messy that Lawson even ended up shoving the fan away. The cause of the argument has erupted into another controversy.

After the game, Shaq Lawson threw light on the incident and revealed what exactly happened through his private Instagram account. Lawson explained that before the game, there was a fan sitting behind the player’s bench who was making life-threatening remarks.

Jordan Phillips was seen confronting the fan in the viral video of the incident. The player was trying to calmly handle the situation. However, things got messy, and while Phillips was using his words, Lawson used his hands and pushed the fan away.

“Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed,” said Shaq Lawson on his Instagram account, as reported by ESPN.

According to Shaq Lawson, the fan crossed the fine line by going ahead and threatening a player and his family, which is why Lawson and Phillips lost their cool. Above all, the two even tried to ask the NFL security to remove the fan, but they did nothing.

The NFL security didn’t remove that fan, and he stayed till the end of the match.