Shaq, who crowned MJ as GOAT last year; surprisingly shares Draymond's video hailing LeBron as best ever

In a recent Instagram story, Shaquille O'Neal posted a video of Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green, declaring LeBron James as basketball's greatest of all time (GOAT).

In the video, Green explains that LeBron was the finest player in the NBA by 2005, a status he maintained through 2020 irrespective of the game's evolution.

In Green's view, LeBron's unique abilities and persistence in reaching the finals year after year remained unmatched. He goes on to compare LeBron with Michael Jordan and accentuates the fact that, unlike Jordan, LeBron never took a break, re-emphasizing his opinion that LeBron surpasses Jordan due to the superior talent in the game today.

However, Shaquille O'Neal had a different perspective on the GOAT debate in the previous year. While appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, O'Neal placed Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time (starting at the 26:54 mark). He acknowledged that while LeBron was about to achieve something unprecedented, his personal all-time favorites included Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Julius Erving.

O'Neal confessed that Jordan was the only player who had ever terrified him on the court. His selection of the greatest players reflects the subjective nature of these discussions, as the majority of players he admired were the biggest stars during his formative years, cementing their place in his hall of fame.

ALSO READ: When Shaquille O’Neal bet he could eat world’s spiciest chip without ‘making a face'

Shaquille O’Neal's Remarkable Physique Transformation at 51

Recently, Shaq took the lead role in an advertisement for Max Pro, a company he has invested in. Deciding to leverage his endorsement, he was depicted utilizing Max Pro's equipment and reciting the company's tagline, "Be epic, train epic". Demonstrating an impressive work ethic, the Lakers legend was seen diligently working out with one of MaxPro's signature portable training devices.

In response to such high-profile endorsement and consumer patronage, Nezar Akeel, Max Pro's founder, shared his gratitude. Addressing the media, Akeel emphasized that adding a prolific investor like Shaquille O'Neal to their team signified their substantial progress, hitting numerous milestones over the year.

Max Pro, dedicated to revolutionizing the field of digital and portable fitness, has piqued the interest of Shaq. Displaying its success, the company recently boasted of a staggering annual revenue of $10,000,000, publicly announced on its website.

ALSO READ: Utah Jazz discontinue Michael Jordan shirt for bringing up bad memories of 1997 and 1998 NBA finals