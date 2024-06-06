Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He is Jealous of LeBron James and Stephen Curry

Recently, in an appearance on the Draymond Green Show, Shaquille O'Neal laid his heart bare. O'Neal confessed how he is jealous of reigning Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James and Golden State Warriors icon, Stephen Curry.

Plus, Shaq also didn't hesitate to mention that he also envies Warriors' Klay Thompson.

O'Neal admitted that he is jealous of King James' fortune of $1 billion which is $600 million more than the NBA veteran is worth. When it comes to Stephen Curry, Shaq is jealous of his shooting skills. Furthermore, Klay Thompson's jump shots are what impresses him.

Finally, Shaquille O'Neal concludes how this jealousy instead of stunting his growth motivates him.

Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James were once teammates

During the 2009-2010 season, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James were teammates while playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Back then, O'Neal was 37 and James was 25. That year, the Cavaliers made it into the playoffs. However, they were eliminated in the first round.

Next, James went on to join the Miami Heat to join with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and form the Big 3. On the other hand, Shaq retired in 2011.

Shaquille O'Neal versus LeBron James: Networth

Currently, Shaquille O'Neal has a net worth of $500 million. His wealth comes from his NBA career and endorsements combined. Reportedly, he made $292 million from the league.

Advertisement

Plus, his fame helped him to land endorsement deals with Reebok, Pepsi, Icy Hot, and Buick. Reportedly, the contracts with these companies helped him to earn over $200 million.

Shaquille O'Neal is also an enterpreneur. He owns franchises in Papa John's, Auntie Anne's, Five Guys, and Krispy Kreme. Shaq is also invested in companies like Google, Lyft, and Vitaminwater.

Additionally, O'Neal bought bonds in the 1990s. Eventually, he diversified them into stocks in companies like Apple and PepsiCo.

On the other hand, according to Forbes, LeBron James has a net worth of around $1 billion. Reportedly, he is the first active NBA player to achieve the billionaire status.

Again, as per Forbes, James' total on-court pretax salary is nearly $480 million.

The business magazine also has reports of his pretax off-court earnings which is $900 million+. James has also contracts with Nike and PepsiCo.