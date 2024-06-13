Shaquille O’Neal Advocates for Angel Reese Over Caitlin Clark Again by Calling Out WNBA

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has always been a big fan and supporter of Angel Reese, especially after she transferred to the LSU Tigers, Shaq's alma mater. Shaq thinks Reese is going global, and he made this pretty clear on a recent episode of his Big Podcast With Shaq.

"The WNBA girls are letting her know... One person may have all the props, but it's never one person. Don't say we're getting new sponsorships because of Caitlin. What about Angel (Reese), what about (Kamilla) Cardoso? What about my favorite, Kelsey Plum?" said O'Neal via The Big Podcast with Shaq on YouTube.

Shaq's support and admiration for Angel Reese comes in various forms; for example, he helped her land a very lucrative deal with the Reebok. Reese signed this deal while she was still at LSU, but it's still going strong now that she's with the Chicago Sky. In the near future, we will see some pretty catchy pieces of clothing and apparel coming out of this collaboration.

Shaquille O'Neal weighs in on Caitlin Clark vs. WNBA Community debate

A lot of people think that without Clark, the WNBA wouldn't have the record number of viewers it does now. Some even say Clark is why the league started using charter flights for teams.

Like Shaq, Reese has been saying that Clark isn't the only reason people are tuning in; it's because of her and other players too.

On this week's podcast, the four-time NBA champion praised and applauded other players too, saying that Clark isn't the only one making a difference. There is no need to forget the contribution made and the mark left by veterans and budding stars alike.

Angel Reese is okay with being seen as the villain in the WNBA

Reese stands firm on the stance that not only Clark, but her and the other WNBA players are also key pieces in the increased number of WNBA viewers. The former LSU star very bluntly expressed that she's ready to take on the villain role if it helps her team and women's basketball in the long run.

"People are coming to games. We've got celebrities, sold-out arenas, all because of one game. And looking at that, I'll take the bad guy role; I'll keep it up, and I'll be that for my teammates," Reese stated at the beginning of June.

"I know I'll be remembered. I'll look back in 20 years and say, 'Yeah, the reason we watch women's basketball isn't just because of one person. It's because of me too.' And I want y'all to realize that."

