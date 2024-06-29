Shaquille O’Neal Apologizes to Drake for Posting 'BBL Drizzy' Edited Picture

Shaquille O'Neal enjoys playing pranks on his colleagues and loved ones, offering a mix of hilarity and unexpected extremity. Matt Barnes characterizes Shaq as the "most jocose yet ruthless teammate" due to his humorous and unforgiving pranks.

This week, Shaquille O'Neal sparked intrigue by posting an amusing image on social media. The photo featured him snuggling with Drake, whose face had been humorously photoshopped onto a female form.

American producer Metro Boomin released a diss track called "BBL Drizzy" aimed at Drake, supporting Lamar. Shaquille O'Neal shared an edited photo of himself with Drake on his Instagram stories and added the track to it.

Shaq clarifies viral photo incident and apologizes to Drake

This week on his 'Big Podcast', Shaq sought to rectify any confusion about the image and the motive behind its upload.

“Allow me to apologize briefly. A few days ago, I shared a… My mistake was not captioning it 'Who did this?'. Since Drake possesses an excellent sense of humor, I found the edited photo comical. I didn't want him to interpret it as me trolling him. That wasn't my intention...”

Shaq swiftly expressed his regret, explaining that the motivation behind sharing the image wasn't to make fun of Drake. He revealed that someone from his network forwarded him the edited picture. He confessed that he should have used a caption before posting it. Upon realizing its viral nature, he removed the photo, acknowledging Drake's commendable sense of humor while regretting his decision to share it.

“No, I didn't do photoshop. Someone else did, and I happened to see it. I got the photo… So, Drake, I'm sorry. I should have captioned it ‘Who did this?’. I didn't want you to think I was the one who did that. Someone shared it with me, I found humor in it and hoped you would too. However, once it became viral, I had no choice but to pull it down. So, my sincere apologies, Drake.”

Posting the photo of Drake was not an act of disrespect from Shaq's side; it was merely an attempt to amuse his followers on social media. Shaq's high regard for Drake is conspicuous through his words, certifying that he had no intentions to take advantage of the jokes trending post Drake's infamous feud with Kendrick Lamar.

