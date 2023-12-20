Shaquille O’Neal believes his favorite player Stephen Curry belongs in GOAT conversation but what do NBA fans think?

With the Golden State Warriors' slim lead narrowed down to a single point by the Boston Celtics in the final moments, Steph Curry stepped up and saved the day in his unique style.

Curry missed his initial lay-up, but Chris Paul quickly spotted him on the opposite side of the court after a crucial offensive rebound.

Without a moment's hesitation, Curry launched an arching three-pointer that effortlessly scored, extending the Warriors' lead to four points with only 11 seconds left.

After Curry triumphantly scored his deep dagger, he engaged in a celebratory gesture, signaling a good night to the Celtics.

Capping off the game, Curry boasted an impressive total of 33 points, having shot 11-of-21 from the field, which included six triples.

He also facilitated six assists and gathered three rebounds, thus playing a significant part in the Warriors' 132-126 overtime victory against the Celtics.

ALSO READ: Stephen Curry unleashes night night celebration after dagger 3-pointer in response to Jaylen Brown’s 'too little' gesture

Shaq's praise: Curry's game-changing brilliance and basketball's evolution

Post-game, Shaquille O'Neal, a long-standing avid supporter of Curry in terms of his standing among NBA legends, elevated his praise, claiming Curry outshone him during his own Hall of Fame career.

Advertisement

Additionally, he openly questioned, for the first time, whether Curry should be included in the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) debate.

Most basketball enthusiasts find this assertion quite bold, even if they’re staunch Curry fans. Curry, while exceptional, isn't the G.O.A.T.

However, many concur with Shaq that Curry deserves recognition with the remarkable players in the history of the NBA - Jordan, LeBron, Kareem, and Magic.

Curry has probably revolutionized the game as much as any of these legends, if not more. Possessing an exceptional skill set, it's unlikely that his unique talent will ever be duplicated.

While O'Neal’s comments on Curry have sparked a considerable debate among fans, they all have differing views on this matter. Here are some fan reactions.

With four championships in his name, two of which he won without a second All-NBA player on the team, Curry is indomitable.

His two MVPs, which include the only unanimous MVP in history, further validate this. Set to redefine the 3-point record, his record may remain unbroken.

His unique combination of shooting and ball handling is unprecedented.

With an NBA Finals MVP award under his belt, his achievements overcome the criticisms pointed out by unaware observers.

ALSO READ: ‘Guns and Buns’: NBA fans troll Ja Morant and Zion Williamson as the two share a moment before Pelicans vs Grizzlies