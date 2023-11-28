Shaquille O’Neal broken rim tree: Does NBA legend really have a tree made of broken backboards?

In his early NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal earned a reputation for powerful dunks that not only shattered backboards but also wrecked their supporting systems.

His formidable dunks could be seen whether he was smashing past opponents in his days with the Orlando Magic or ruling the league side by side with Kobe in Los Angeles. Rims certainly bore the brunt of Shaq's force.

Shaq holds a unique keepsake of his career - a tree constructed from broken backboards, which he fondly refers to as "The Broken Rim Tree."

Each destroyed backboard from his career found a new lease of life on this tree rather than being left to rust.

Crafted by Cuban artist Alexandre Arrechea, the tree, intriguingly called "Orange Tree", boasts the rims from every backboard Shaq wrecked during his distinguished 20-year NBA career.

Serving as an impressive testament to Shaq's influence on the game, the former All-Star big man insists that his creation incorporates every rim from his shattered backboards.

Shaq's backboard demolitions: How many did the NBA legend break in his career?

Across his NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal, through his thunderous slams, demolished a whopping 12 backboards unofficially, two of which fell victim during the actual NBA games.

In his 1993 rookie year with the Orlando Magic, one of Shaq's powerful dunks ended up wrecking the whole backboard structure. This damage forced the NBA to rethink and unveil a revamped structure for the backboards.

Shaq's dunk, inflicted on the Brooklyn Nets, led to an even more devastating collapse. The dunk was so forceful that it caused the shot clock to detach from the backboard and collapse onto Shaq.

Regarding official records, Shaq managed to destroy one backboard while he was playing with Orlando in 1993.

Later, he shattered another one during practice. The remaining rims forming his unique tree most probably emerged from breaks during scrimmages and practice sessions.

