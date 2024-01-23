Shaquille O’Neal career high points: What are his top 5 highest scoring games?

In a career spanning an impressive 19 years in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal left an indelible mark on the basketball scene. Rising from the collegiate ranks at Louisiana State University (LSU), O'Neal's journey reached new heights when he was selected as the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA draft.

Let's take a closer look at the performances that contributed to Shaquille O'Neal's legacy as one of the all-time greats in the NBA.

5. March 22, 1996 - 49 Points vs. Washington Wizards





Finally, on March 22, 1996, playing for the Orlando Magic against the Washington Wizards, Shaq contributed 49 points in 45 minutes, aiding his team to win with a +4 point differential.

4. April 5, 2000 - 49 Points vs. Golden State Warriors





Additionally, on April 5, 2000, O'Neal scored 49 points in 44 minutes against the Golden State Warriors, helping the Lakers secure a victory with a +8-point differential.





3. April 2, 1998 - 50 Points vs. New Jersey Nets

Another notable performance occurred on April 2, 1998, when Shaq, then with the Lakers, scored 50 points against the New Jersey Nets in a 42-minute game, finishing with a +15 point differential.





2. April 20, 1994 - 53 Points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

On April 20, 1994, as a member of the Orlando Magic, he recorded 53 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing for 36 minutes and securing a win.

1. March 6, 2000 - 61 Points vs. LA Clippers





On March 6, 2000, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers against the LA Clippers, Shaq scored 61 points in 45 minutes, contributing to a victory with a +16 point differential.





Interestingly, Shaquille O'Neal etched his career-high with 61 points in NBA history on the eve of his birthday against the Clippers at Staples Center.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Career Regular Season Statistics

Shaquille O'Neal’s career spans 19 seasons with six NBA teams. Throughout his career, Shaq's regular season statistics were consistently impressive. In his final season (2010-11) with the Boston Celtics at the age of 39, he played in 37 games, starting in 36 of them, and averaged 20.3 minutes per game.

He contributed 9.2 points per game with a field goal percentage of 66.7%. O'Neal's impact extended beyond scoring, as he also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Looking at his overall career regular season stats, O'Neal played a total of 1,207 games, starting in 1,197 of them, and maintained an impressive career average of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.





Shaquille O’Neal’s Playoff Statistics





Over his 19-season playoff career, O'Neal played for multiple teams, including the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics. Notable highlights include his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played a crucial role in securing three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002.

His postseason journey also included stints with the Miami Heat, where he contributed significantly to their 2006 championship run. Despite experiencing various team changes, O'Neal consistently delivered impactful performances, with an overall playoff stat line of 24.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Career All-Star Stats

Throughout 12 All-Star appearances, Shaq displayed his dominance and versatility on the court. In his prime years, such as the 1999-00 season with the Western Conference and the 1995-96 season with the Eastern Conference, O'Neal showcased remarkable scoring efficiency, contributing significantly in points, rebounds, and defensive plays.

His overall All-Star career averages stand at 22.8 minutes per game, 16.8 points, 7.3 field goals made, and 13.2 field goals attempted, boasting an impressive field goal percentage of 55.1%.

Additionally, O'Neal's presence on the boards was notable, averaging 3.3 offensive rebounds, 4.8 defensive rebounds, and 8.1 total rebounds per game. Known for his defensive prowess, Shaq averaged 1.4 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 1.6 turnovers per game during All-Star appearances.

Awards:





3 All-Defensive Team

14 All-NBA

1 All-Rookie Team

1 Hall of Fame Inductee

2 IBM Award

3 NBA All-Star Most Valuable Player

3 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player

1 NBA Most Valuable Player

12 NBA Player of the Month

19 NBA Player of the Week

4 NBA Rookie of the Month

1 NBA Rookie of the Year

2 NBA Sporting News Most Valuable Player of the Year

1 NBA Sporting News Rookie of the Year

1 Olympic Gold Medal



