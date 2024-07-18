Shaquille O’Neal Challenges Charles Barkley for Power Slap Showdown; Dana White Confirms Date

The sports world finds no shortage of entertainment when NBA legends, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, team up. Besides dominating on the court, these players have transitioned into adored analysts for TNT's "Inside the NBA", their amusing on-air rivalry and their exchanges becoming a key feature of the show.

Dominating his opponents in the paint with size and strength from a stature of 7'1" and more than 300 pounds, Shaquille O'Neal menaces his defenders. On the other hand, Charles Barkley, known as "The Round Mound of Rebound",ates for his smaller stature of 6'6" for a power forward with overwhelming strength, determination, and confidence. Barkley emerges as a formidable force, regardless of his height.

Shaq challenges Charles Barkley to a Power Slap match

Beyond providing entertaining commentary on Inside the NBA, Hall of Famers Shaq and Charles Barkley often serve a generous helping of humor. Dana White, UFC's President, recently joined Shaq's podcast. There, they discussed White's foray into slapboxing, prompting Shaq, a four-time NBA champion, to challenge Barkley to a match.

"Charles Barkley, you against me on September 19th," bellowed Shaq. "I will slap the heck out of you."

White eagerly endorsed this idea, chuckling, "Superb!" During Shaq's daring challenge, a graphic depicting the two NBA legends' face-off sprung up on the screen.

It's entertaining to envision, but the chances of an actual Power Slap match between Shaq and Chuck are quite slim.

Known for its brutality and viral knockouts, Power Slap is a controversial sport. It puts two competitors on either side of a podium, each aiming to knock out the other with face-slapping.

Despite their regular verbal skirmishes, The Big Diesel (Shaq) and The Round Mound of Rebound (Barkley) essentially share brotherly bonds. Most likely, they won't risk inflicting too much damage on each other.

When Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley clashed during a heated Inside the NBA debate

During a post-game discussion on Inside the NBA, NBA legends and analysts Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley engaged in a fiery on-air argument.

The debate emerged after the incredible performance of Bam Adebayo in a Miami Heat playoff game. As the pair dissected Adebayo's game, the tension between them heightened when Shaq persistently interrupted Barkley. Barkley, growing irritated, warned Shaq sternly, saying, "I'm going to hit you."

The disagreement took a more severe turn when Barkley resorted to threats of physical confrontation with Shaq Seeing the potential danger of the situation escalating further, due to the formidable physical presence of both NBA icons, co-host Ernie Johnson stepped in to mediate.

Despite the fiery encounter, Shaq and Barkley were later able to bury the hatchet and share a moment of humor with a Celtics fan. This episode underlines the playful bond often seen between the two analysts.

