Shaquille O’Neal changes tune on owning potential Las Vegas NBA team alongside LeBron James

The NBA's rumored expansion team in Las Vegas frequently drew LeBron James' attention, yet he wasn't the only player displaying interest in team ownership there.

Shaquille O'Neal, an NBA Hall-of-Famer, expressed his interest in managing the said team in October, mentioning his inclination towards running it single-handedly.

"Owning my unique group is what I was aiming at," said O'Neal at a charity event in Las Vegas covered by The Messenger.

"I was well aware of Vegas not having an NBA team at the moment, but should the city obtain one at any point, I wished to be associated with that. Collaborating with others wasn't my plan. I wanted it all to myself."

However, O'Neal seemed to show a bit of flexibility on Sunday. "Should an NBA team ever decide to land here, I certainly wished to participate," shared O'Neal, as cited by The Messenger's Arash Markazai. "Irrespective of LeBron's presence, I simply desired involvement."

In 2022, James was found active in lobbying for a prospective Las Vegas team post his preseason game there. He had acquired a 2% stake in the British soccer team, Liverpool, in partnership with the Fenway Sports Group back in 2011.

Consequently, ongoing speculation emerged that James might align with the same group for the acquisition of an NBA expansion team.

Shaq's views on sports ownership and Las Vegas entertainment

Major League Baseball owners gave their unanimous approval on Thursday for the Oakland Athletics to move to Las Vegas.

Rumors about possible minority investors in the team were circulating, but O'Neal expressed no intention of joining them.

"Baseball isn't for me," he stated. He expressed a potential interest in football and a definite interest in basketball.

"I aimed to be a proactive owner. Some owners merely seek bragging rights, while others truly engage in decision-making. I aspired to be one of the latter."

O'Neal, who splits his time residing in Las Vegas, looked forward to hosting "Shaq's Fun House," a Super Bowl party scheduled for the Friday night preceding Super Bowl LVIII at XS Nightclub at Encore Las Vegas.

This came after his co-hosting role at the Club SI party at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

"Las Vegas has consistently been the world's entertainment hotspot. Kudos to the genius who conceived the idea of hosting F1 here for the upcoming decade," he shared enthusiastically. He commented on the brief hiccup due to a manhole but expected it to be rectified.

"Witnessing the cars zooming past Las Vegas Blvd. made me question the event's feasibility. But now that I'm observing it up close, I believe it's bound to be a distinguished affair.”

