Damian Lillard was on fire and played like an obsessed man against the Indiana Pacers as the Bucks won the first game of the series with ease. However, Shaquille O’Neal came up with the theory that Damian Lillard was able to perform like that because of the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is sidelined with a calf injury.

What Did Shaquille O’Neal Have to Say?

The Lakers legend stated, "This may sound crazy but, a lot of times when you don't have your best player, the other guys get in a better rhythm. Because they touch the ball. Bobby Portis is not used to taking 20 shots when Giannis is on the court…In the playoff situation when you can touch the ball, you are home, you can get into the game."

Lillard erupted in the first half

Damian Lillard left a lasting impression in the opening half of the game, delivering an impressive 35-point performance solely within the first two quarters. His remarkable scoring spree provided the Bucks with a significant advantage, and they maintained their dominance throughout the rest of the match. The Bucks are relying on Lillard's exceptional scoring abilities to persist until Giannis returns, ensuring their successful journey in the playoffs.

The former Portland Trail Blazers scored six 3-pointers which contributed heavily to his scoring numbers. He was well supported by Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton who scored 15 and 23 points respectively.

Can the Bucks make a deep run into the playoffs?

The Bucks have the squad to make a deep playoff run but their depth will be tested since Giannis is out because of the injury. They will also need scoring support from the likes of Lopez, Beasley, and Connaughton to outscore their opponents.

