Shaquille O’Neal Claims THIS Is Real Reason Why Caitlin Clark Is Disliked by WNBA Players

Shaquille O'Neal recently weighed in on the controversial debate regarding Caitlin Clark and her standing among WNBA players.

He reacted to the ongoing harsh treatment right after she stepped up to the pro level following the WNBA Draft.

The former Los Angeles Lakers Big Man, Shaquille O'Neal, compared the situation to the common phenomenon in the NBA where promising rookies are met with challenges and opposition from veteran players.

While addressing the disdain against the Indiana Fever star, Shaq said, "So I think where people get upset is, as a player, you don’t want to be forgotten. It’s professional jealousy, I think people should focus more on not just her, cause she is a great player, but don’t forget about the beautiful Cardoso and my girl, Angel.”

O'Neal's perspective on the Caitlin Clark debate is rooted in the belief that WNBA players want Clark to acknowledge that she did not single-handedly elevate the league's profile with sponsorships.

He also recognized the presence of other exceptional rookies like Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Kelsey Plum, and stressed the importance of not overshadowing their contributions.

As an advocate for Angel Reese, O'Neal's stance may carry a level of bias, but his comments highlight the broader sentiment within the league that extends beyond the talent of any individual player.

Caitlin Clark is putting in some extra work as competition intensifies

After a disappointing performance against the Atlanta Dream, Caitlin Clark wasted no time in hitting the gym to put in some extra work.

Following a rough game where she struggled to find her rhythm on the court, shooting just 27% from the field and ending the night with more turnovers than assists, Clark knew she needed to refine her skills.

Despite the setback, the first overall pick could be seen diligently practicing her jumper on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse court post-game. This commitment to improvement showcases her dedication to elevating her game and bouncing back stronger in the upcoming matchups.

Having faced challenges in recent games, including a tough outing against the Connecticut Sun earlier in the week, Clark is determined to regain her form and boost her shooting percentages.

The standout rookie, known for her sharpshooting abilities in college, is focused on refining her skills to mirror her past success. With the Indiana Fever showing promising signs by winning three of their last five games, Clark is eager to contribute positively against the Chicago Sky in the upcoming matchup.

As she prepares to face her opponents with renewed determination, her relentless work ethic and resilience serve as pillars of motivation towards overcoming adversities and making significant strides in her professional basketball journey.

