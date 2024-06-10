Shaquille O’Neal Compares Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum’s Competition Within Celtics To Him And Kobe Bryant At Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal recently gave his two cents on the ongoing comparison debate between the Boston Celtics’ players, Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum. During Game 1, fans noticed how Brown was able to lead the team, while Tatum fell short with his performance.

Soon after this, the Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd praised the 27-year-old player by calling him the ‘best player’ of the Boston team. It resulted in a debate about who is the better player among Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum.

However, O’Neal has a different belief altogether. When asked about his opinion, the American former basketball player quickly compared the two young stars to himself and Kobe Bryant from the early 2000s.

How did Shaquille O’Neal compare Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum to that of him and Kobe Bryant?

Shaquille O’Neal began by advising both the players not to fall for the useless titles of who the best player is. Moreover, he revealed that he too used to worry about these titles, but once he stopped, he began winning competitions.

The 52-year-old then admitted that he wasn't the more promising player during his time with the Lakers, implying that Bryant was significantly better than him. Nonetheless, he wants the young Celtics players not to delve into who’s the best one as it may end up negatively impacting their game and the entire team.

O’Neal said (via Athlon Sports), “If those two gentlemen are worried about useless titles, who's the best on the team...whose team it is, it will definitely affect them tonight.”

It's important to note that the Boston Celtics once again triumphed over the Dallas Mavericks. They secured a 105-98 victory on Game 2 Sunday night.

Shaquille O’Neal and his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers

After playing for four years with the Orlando Magic from 1992 to 1996, Shaquille O’Neal competed for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2004. During this time, he won three NBA Championships in a row from 2000 to 2002.

Additionally, O’Neal was also a part of the NBA Finals in 2004 but the Lakers failed to win over the Detroit Pistons. There were even a few times when he had a disagreement with Bryant. However, they made sure that these tensions never affected their gameplay for the betterment of their franchise.

