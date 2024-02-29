NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal dominated the league for 19 years and played for six different teams.

Orlando Magic (1992–1996)

Los Angeles Lakers (1996–2004)

Miami Heat (2004–2008) 3.3.1 MVP runner-up (2004–2005) Phoenix Suns (2008–2009)

Cleveland Cavaliers (2009–2010)

Boston Celtics (2010–2011)

O'Neal started his NBA journey when Orlando Magic picked him in the 1992 draft. The former Lakers Center was a beast on the court. He went on to win four NBA championships, with three in a row with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000, 2001, 2002) and one in 2006 with the Miami Heat. Besides, he also took home other awards like Rookie of the Year in '92-'93 and MVP in '99-'00. Finally, Shaq decided to hang up his sneakers on June 1, 2011.

Well, Shaq had been a human bulldozer on the offensive end. He stands at 7 feet 1 inch which was certainly his USP while dominating the oppoents on the court.

Now, 13 years later, Shaquille O'Neal reveals the pregame rituals that led to his success in the league. Apparently, he never believed in early bedtimes. Since he was 18, he hadn't hit the sack before midnight. O'Neal also confessed that he'd chow down on club sandwiches, and fries, and wash it down with pineapple soda after morning shootarounds. According to Shaq, that's the secret sauce.

Well, the man knew what worked for him and it brought him success. So who's arguing?

How Did Shaquille O’Neal Lose Weight?

Shaquille O'Neal spilled the beans to Joe Holder from GQ Magazine in March 2022 about how he dropped over 50 pounds. His secret? Eating five meals a day alongside a hearty breakfast.

For breakfast, Shaq eats fruits, chicken, and fish. His go-to morning meal includes three turkey sausages and four or five egg whites. Then, his second meal includes fruit, followed by a shake-and-fruit combo for meal three. Next, for meal four, a light salad tops the chart. In meal five, O’Neal indulges in chicken, fish, or a juicy steak.

However, the NBA legend also mentioned about maintaining discipline. Shaquille didn’t shy away from recognizing that when he strays into sandwich, wrap, and burger territory, maintaining discipline becomes a tad tricky.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Other Ventures Apart From Playing in the NBA

Apart from being an NBA star, Shaquille O'Neal has achieved other milestones in his life.

In 1993, he released a debut rap album, Shaq Diesel. It peaked at 25 on the Billboard 200 and hit the 10 spot on R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. He has also rocked stages at festivals like Lollapalooza as DJ Diesel.

Shaq has also featured in his reality show: Shaq's Big Challenge. Plus, he also hosts The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Additionally, O'Neal was a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2022. Currently, he is the GM of Kings Guard Gaming of the NBA 2K League.

Shaquille O'Neal also works as a Sports Analyst on Inside the NBA.