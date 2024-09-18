Shaquille O’Neal Denies Dating Rumors Following Fan Speculation Over Deleted Instagram Post

Instagram influencer Maria Ozuna Teachey recently shared a viral photo that ignited rumors about Shaquille O'Neal's romantic life. In the image, Teachey posed in front of a mirror with a tall man behind her, leading many to speculate it was O'Neal due to his distinctive size and the suggestive nature of the photo.

Shaquille O'Neal quickly addressed the rumors by commenting, "Nope, not the kid," on social media, denying he was the man in the picture. Following his response, Teachey removed the post from her timeline, distancing herself from the speculation.

This isn’t the first time O'Neal has been linked to various women through rumors, though he consistently refutes such claims. The ongoing interest in his personal life underscores his fame and the public's curiosity.

Despite Teachey deleting the post, the Instagram account @worldstar shared the photo that prompted O'Neal's reaction.

Shaquille O'Neal took to Instagram not only to respond to @worldstar but to provide a more detailed reply. He posted, "Is this my girlfriend too? Trust me, I’ll let you all know who my woman is, and by the way, her name is Shaqirah."

In his post, O'Neal shared multiple photos of him posing with different women, his hands wrapped around them. In the final clip, he even kissed the woman on the cheek.

O'Neal's romantic history includes his well-known marriage to Shaunie Henderson, whom he met in 1996 and married in December 2002. They have four children together: Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me'arah. After separating in 2009, their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Following his divorce, O'Neal has been romantically linked to several women. In 2019, he was reportedly dating Nigerian-American actress Annie Ilonzeh, though their current status is uncertain. Rumors of him dating a 21-year-old model were recently debunked, as the photos were from 2019 and did not reflect a current relationship. O'Neal has also been connected with reality TV star Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander and model Laticia Rolle.

Despite his many relationships, O'Neal often speaks about the challenges of balancing his personal life with his career and fame.

