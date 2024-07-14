Shaquille O’Neal Discusses Challenges JJ Redick Might Face as a First-Year Head Coach

Ultimately, the Los Angeles Lakers chose to part ways with head coach Darvin Ham. Despite lacking any NBA coaching experience, JJ Redick emerged as a favorite and successfully secured the role. This move signifies another risk the Lakers have taken by hiring upfront a head coach.

However, there's no questioning Redick's understanding of the game. He's demonstrated his expertise through his successful podcasts and his position as an analyst at ESPN. Still, he will be under the gun to deliver results, especially with LeBron James going into his 22 season and Anthony Davis in his prime.

Shaquille O'Neal's thoughts on JJ Redick's Lakers coaching role

The Lakers' official decision to hire JJ Redick as head coach stirred up doubt about his potential success, particularly considering the intense pressure associated with the team. LA legend Shaquille O’Neal raised his concerns through The Big Podcast with Shaq.

He commented, “First and foremost, it's baffling that a newcomer can outshine an experienced professional like Sam Cassell who has been in the league 15 years. Not to disregard JJ, but it seems fair that Sam should receive equal consideration.

"However, hats off to JJ who's under immense pressure. Winning games won't suffice when you're in charge of supremely talented teams like Lakers or Miami Heat. The ultimate goal is championships. As for JJ's coaching capabilities, I'm uncertain. His coaching experience is limited to an assistant role for a Brooklyn girls’ fourth-grade team, which I saw on Instagram.

"But, if he instructs something, I'll comply because he knows his stuff. That's the reason why when someone like Pat Riley commands during my time in Miami, I did it, and it resulted in victories. That's the type of faith a championship background instills. As someone often blamed for things going wrong, it was challenging for me to trust someone lacking that championship know-how."

O’Neal logically questioned Redick's credentials as a debutant coach without NBA-level experience. He highlighted the crucial task for Redick to gain the trust and support of every team player from Day 1 to prevent any decline in team performance.

JJ Redick steps into new role as Lakers Head Coach

Taking on the role of Head Coach for the Los Angeles Lakers is JJ Redick, who has struck a four-year deal with them The agreement is reportedly worth approximately $8 million each season.

Redick, a well-known shooter and 15-year NBA veteran, lacks previous extensive coaching experience, his high-profile playing history, status as a media figure, and his recent podcast with LeBron James made him an appealing option for the.

Dan Hurley from UConn was the primary target of the Lakers' coaching hunt, who offered him a six-year contract at $ million; however, he chose to stay with the Husk. As a result, Redick came forward as the top candidate, making a significant impression on the Lakers' leadership during his interview.

