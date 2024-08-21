Shaquille O’Neal Explains Why He Is Still Unimpressed by Team USA Despite Winning Gold Medal at Paris Olympics

Despite Team USA’s gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Shaquille O’Neal isn’t exactly thrilled. On “The BIG Podcast,” Shaq made it clear that he expected more than just a win from the U.S. team. For him, anything less than total dominance is a disappointment.

Shaq’s standards are high. He believes that if the U.S. isn’t winning decisively, they’re falling short. Even though Team USA secured the gold, Shaq views their narrow victories as a sign of underperformance.

To illustrate his point, Shaq brought up a specific example. “I’m not even paying attention to the Olympics,” he said on the podcast. “I have a dominant personality. I don’t care how you are. My cousin Kenny and I had this argument.

He said, ‘The world is getting close,’ but I don’t think so. The fact that [USA Basketball won] 97-95 and barely beat South Sudan by one possession? Come on, bro. That’s not supposed to happen.”

Shaq’s frustration stems from the history of US basketball. Since the 1992 Olympics, when NBA players first competed, the U.S. has been the dominant force in international basketball. The legendary ‘Dream Team,’ with stars like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, set a high bar. Since then, the U.S. has continued to be a powerhouse with players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

In Shaq’s eyes, the current team didn’t live up to that legacy. The close games, especially the tight win against South Sudan, bother him. He believes Team USA should win comfortably, without leaving any doubt about their superiority. To him, their performance in Paris showed they weren’t as dominant as they should have been.

This criticism raises questions about the state of American basketball. While other countries like Spain, France, and Argentina have produced top talent, Shaq doesn’t see this as an excuse. He believes that Team USA should always be the best, and anything less feels like a step backward.

Shaq’s comments, though harsh, reflect his old-school mindset. He comes from an era when American basketball was unbeatable, and he wants that level of dominance to continue. For Shaq, it’s not just about winning but about winning with authority. And according to him, Team USA’s performance in Paris didn’t meet the high standards set by past teams.

In a nutshell, Shaq’s remarks remind us that for some, the U.S. team’s success isn’t just about medals.

It’s also about proving that American basketball is still the best in the world. For Shaq, that proof comes not just from winning gold but from doing so in a way that clearly asserts their. What do you think? Share with us in comments!

