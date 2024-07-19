Shaquille O'Neal Finally Addresses Rumors of Kicking Joy Behar Out of His Restaurant; Blames Charles Barkley For It

A week ago, we debunked a meme circulating on Facebook that falsely claimed former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal had banned The View co-host Joy Behar from his Big Chicken restaurant. The meme stated, " Shaq Throws Joy Behar Out Of His Restaurant , Bans Her For Life, 'Keep Your Toxicity Out.'" As it turns out, both Shaquille O'Neal and Joy Behar seem to be aware of this meme.

On Wednesday, July 17, during an episode of The View, Behar, 81, addressed O'Neal, 52, about the “big rumor” that he had “kicked me out” of one of his Big Chicken restaurants and banned her “for life.”

Despite the social media buzz, there is no feud between Shaquille O’Neal and Joy Behar

The basketball legend joined The View hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on Wednesday. He greeted each of the five cohosts with a handshake and a hug before answering their questions.

Goldberg, 68, introduced O’Neal by noting that he hadn’t been on The View in a decade and brought a “sweet and Shaqalicious treat.”

The Shaq-shaped sour gummies are a collaboration with Hershey’s. The NBA alum joked that he knew that if he didn’t answer questions correctly, the ladies were going to bite Shaq’s head off, so he brought them something to chew on.

After the group laughed about “nibbling on his face,” Behar, 82, got down to business.

“Before we talk about this new true or false show of yours that you’re hosting,” she began, referencing the new ABC game show, Lucky 13. “Apparently there’s a rumor going around. A big rumor!”

O’Neal interrupted her with a knowing look. “By the way, Charles Barkley, I know you started that, and I hate you.”

“Joy,” he continued. “I want to say I would never kick you out of a restaurant. I love you.”

Behar explained that the rumor claimed she was kicked out of one of his Big Chicken restaurants and banned “for life!”

The rumor likely started as part of a satirical article that gained traction on social media, but O'Neal continued to jokingly blame his longtime friend.

O’Neal repeated Charles Barkley started the rumor, and they hate him. Shaq, being the owner of the restaurant, gave Behar a lifetime warranty. He also emphasized that he would never kick her out.

During his proclamation, O’Neal handed Behar a physical card to his fried chicken sandwich chain.

The conversation shifted as the group spoke about his love of pedicures and his support of the WNBA. By the end of the segment, Behar continued the bit and said that she wanted to know if Charles Barkley would come on her show and apologize.

With a serious expression, O’Neal asked whether he was allowed to say a** on the show. Upon confirmation, he quickly turned to the camera, making a spanking motion with his hand, and said, “Charles Barkley, if you don’t come, I’m going to beat your ass. You better come sit with these ladies.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s restaurant’s post for Joy Behar

Shaq hinted that Behar should start by visiting New Jersey’s first Big Chicken store that opened this week. The official social media even issued a warm welcome, writing, “Welcome to the BIG CHICKEN LIFER CLUB @JoyVBehar!" and airing Shaq’s appearance on The View at its store.

It’s unclear if Barkley is actually responsible for the rumor, as he and Shaq are old friends who like to mess with each other. Plus, later in the interview, Shaq took a moment to apologize for the rumor, “Whoever started it.”

But Behar opted to lean into the idea that it was Barkley, interjecting as the interview ended that she’d like him to come on the show and formally apologize.